Josh Gad Regrets Using His Voice for Olaf in ‘Frozen,’ Says It’s His “Biggest Mistake”

Star of Disney’s Frozen franchise, Josh Gad, shared a rather surprising comment about his character, Olaf.

Related: “He’s Killing Me” – The Power Struggle Between Disney’s Two Bobs Explained

Disney has a long history of success in its animation department, with films like Moana and Zootopia (2016) both comfortably sitting at the top in popularity and financial success. Moana grossed over $600 million at the box office, with Disney’s Zootopia generating over a billion.

This success practically ensured sequels would be developed, with Moana 2 set to hit theaters later this year.

However, few, if any, of Disney’s animated films have managed to carve out as big a spot in pop culture as Frozen, with the franchise’s cast playing a huge role in that success.

Josh Gad and His Olaf Problem

Related: ‘Harry Potter’ Fans Rejoice! There Are Now MORE Places to Buy Butterbeer!

Hollywood icon Josh Gad has voiced Olaf for over a decade at this point, and his unique musical tone and pronunciation are likely engrained in the minds of children and adults alike, whether they like it or not.

While the entire cast of Disney’s Frozen franchise includes pop icons like Kristen Bell and Jonathan Groff, as well as Broadway legends like Idina Menzel, Josh Gad is especially crucial to the brand, lending his unique voice to the character of Olaf, a snowman come to life.

However, Gad himself has gone on record expressing his regret over using his voice for Olaf. A now-viral TikTok video shows Gad talking about Olaf on a panel at Fan Expo, calling the decision his “first big mistake.”

Related: Everything We Know So Far About Spider-Man’s Confusing Future

Obviously, Gad greatly enjoys being a part of Disney’s Frozen franchise and The Walt Disney Company in general. The accomplished actor and singer is a massive fan of Disney, specifically the company’s theme parks, often taking photos and videos of himself exploring Magic Kingdom and Disneyland.

In 2022, Gad became a certified Disney Legend for his work in film and voice, something that was a long time coming.

Many in the comments argued Olaf wouldn’t be Olaf without Gad’s unique inflections and musical stylings, and we have to agree.

When it was originally released in 2013, nobody, not even Disney, knew how big Frozen would be. The film managed to gross well over $1 billion when it was released, again all but ensuring a sequel would be developed. Fans were reintroduced to the world of Arandelle, as well as Anna, Elsa, and, of course, Olaf, with Frozen 2, which hit theaters in 2019.

Disney’s Frozen sequel was also a huge success, grossing even more than the original. While the franchise features stunning animation and incredible soundtracks, the core success of the films comes from the cast of voice actors who lovingly bring the now-iconic characters to life.

Late last year, Disney CEO Bob Iger delivered the bombshell news that not one but two more Frozen sequels were in development, confirming the franchise would comprise of at least four films. Release dates are still being ironed out, but fans have plenty more Frozen goodness to look forward to, as does Josh Gad.

Do you enjoy Josh Gad’s portrayal of Olaf? Who is your favorite animated Disney character?