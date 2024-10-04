Think These Four Disney Restaurants Are Hard to Book? Think Again

For diehard Disney fans, the toughest part of any trip isn’t braving the long lines, finding the perfect hotel, or even powering through 20,000 steps a day. The real challenge? Securing a reservation at one of the most coveted Disney restaurants.

Over the years, many Disney restaurants have been notoriously difficult to book, even if you’re quick to try and make that Advance Dining Reservation (ADR) the moment it opens. Yet, while some dining spots remain elusive, others that were once almost impossible to get into have seen their popularity fade.

Being realistic, this is unlikely to happen to some of Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort’s most beloved spots. The likes of Victoria and Albert’s at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, Cinderella’s Royal Table at Magic Kingdom Park, and Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar at Disneyland Hotel will likely always be challenging to book (even if some guests think they’re overrated).

However, these spots, which were once nearly impossible to book at Disneyland and Disney World, have become surprisingly accessible in recent times.

Oga’s Cantina (Disneyland Park and Disney’s Hollywood Studios)

Oga’s Cantina, nestled in the heart of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at both Disneyland Park and Disney’s Hollywood Studios, offers guests an immersive, intergalactic experience.

Known for its exotic drinks (some of which have used glasses left over from Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, RIP) and lively atmosphere, this spaceport watering hole is a favorite among Star Wars fans and casual parkgoers alike. With its alien-inspired decor, thumping beats from DJ R-3X (a former Star Tours pilot), and concoctions like the Fuzzy Tauntaun or the non-alcoholic Hyperdrive (Punch It!), Oga’s Cantina transports visitors straight into the Star Wars universe.

Despite its initial buzz, securing a reservation has become a bit easier in recent years. Guests have noted on Reddit how many time slots are available on the apps for both Disneyland and Walt Disney World.

“In trips past, we would have to wake up at 3 a.m. to get any spot we could,” one user reminisced about the Disneyland outlet of Oga’s. Guests have also shared photos of cast members trying to convince guests to visit the bar inside the park.

This isn’t necessarily reflective of the quality of Oga’s Cantina. Many have theorized that this is down to the fact that the bar is a one-and-done situation for the majority of guests.

However, some have suggested that the rushed, crammed nature of the experience could play a part. “Place is a total rip off,” said one Reddit user. “Staff forces food and drink on you and then out you go! Plus, they CRAM you into spaces just because.”

Chef Mickey’s (Disney’s Contemporary Resort)

Chef Mickey’s, located at Disney’s Contemporary Resort, has long been a staple for families looking to enjoy a character dining experience with some of Disney’s most iconic characters. Featuring a lively buffet-style meal, guests can meet Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, and friends as they make their way around the restaurant, creating memorable photo opportunities for kids and adults alike.

Known for its family-friendly atmosphere and prime location just steps from Magic Kingdom, Chef Mickey’s was once one of the hardest reservations to snag. While it remains popular, its once-unbeatable demand has cooled. We’ve noticed that reservation slots are much more readily available on the My Disney Experience app, making it easier to secure a spot without the months-long wait.

Again, we can’t say why exactly. However, there have long been complaints about the quality of food at Chef Mickey’s – plus critiques about the quality of character interactions in recent years – which we can’t imagine is particularly helpful when it comes to helping it stand out among other Disney restaurants.

Le Cellier (EPCOT)

Le Cellier, nestled in the Canada Pavilion at EPCOT, has long been celebrated for its rich, steakhouse-style dining and intimate cellar-like atmosphere. Known for signature dishes like its famed Canadian Cheddar Cheese Soup and tender filet mignon, it was once among the most coveted reservations out of all the restaurants in Walt Disney World.

The restaurant’s cozy setting and upscale menu kept it on many visitors’ must-do lists for years. However, despite its continued reputation for quality, Le Cellier’s overwhelming demand has undeniably lessened due to what we’d argue is a combo of soaring costs (seriously, that place is pricy) and, dare we say it, increasingly disappointing food.

Crystal Palace (Magic Kingdom Park)

The Crystal Palace at Magic Kingdom Park offers a bright and airy dining experience with its Victorian greenhouse-inspired design and prime location overlooking Cinderella Castle. Famous for its character buffet featuring Winnie the Pooh and friends, this spot has been a go-to for families looking to enjoy a meal in the company of beloved Disney characters.

Its popularity has always been tied to the charm of the Hundred Acre Wood crew and the restaurant’s proximity to key attractions, making it a tough reservation to secure at times. However, in recent years, demand has waned slightly.

While Crystal Palace is still undeniably popular, we’ve found it far easier to secure a reservation recently than in years past. Back in 2017, we remember fighting tooth and nail for a dinner slot in the summer months, while this past year proved relatively straightforward.

We still love Crystal Palace, but there have been divisive conversations about the quality and pricing of its food (we’re still firmly in the pro-Winnie the Pooh and co. camp, but you do you). There’s also the fact that there are considerably more Disney character dining restaurants at Walt Disney World Resort now, giving the creatures of the Hundred Acre Wood more competition than ever.

What do you think is the toughest dining reservation to secure at Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort?