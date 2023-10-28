Disney World Guest Allegedly Gets Sick From “Fecal Matter” in Food

A Walt Disney World Resort guest allegedly caught a bacterial infection after consuming food at Crystal Palace.

Just like its attractions and shows, Disney World’s restaurants are designed to offer guests an immersive experience. Whether it’s quick service or a deluxe character dining experience, its theme parks and hotels truly have something for every appetite.

However, not everyone is impressed with the resort’s offerings right now. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Walt Disney Company has squeezed its parks for profit, leading to soaring prices and smaller portions at its dining outlets.

Disney has been very open about this decision, with former Chief Financial Officer Christine McCarthy noting in 2022 that they were “reducing portions” at Disney Parks restaurants to cut costs. She also added that it “would be good for guests’ waistlines.”

That hasn’t stopped guests from voicing their complaints. From disappointing quick service at Pop Century and hollowed Mickey beignets, to a tiny appetizer at Be Our Guest to a meager $12 pasta portion that left one parkgoer questioning whether Disney believed in sauce or not, several dining opportunities have left guests feeling deflated recently.

But there are some things worse than small portion sizes. A guest recently detailed a meal at Walt Disney World Resort that left them with a bacterial infection.

According to Reddit user Eatshitpost, they and their wife contracted shigella after eating at Crystal Palace at Magic Kingdom. “The peel and eat shrimp gave my wife and I shigella,” they wrote. “Confirmed through CDC. This is caused by contaminated water and FECAL ORAL TRANSFER.”

In other words, “that means I ate someone’s shit on my food, or they failed to wash their shitty hands.”

The guest – who stated that they work as a professional chef for a third party on property – went on to explain that they suspected the shrimp as it tasted off while they were eating. Unfortunately, the cast members at their hotel did not make the situation much better.

“The worst part was the following morning we were supposed to check out, we were so sick I considered calling an ambulance,” they said. “I called the front desk and asked for a late check out due to circumstances, they gave me until 4 p.m. The cherry was they had a maid knocking on our door every 15 min after 12.”

Located at the end of Main Street, U.S.A., Crystal Palace invites friends to join Winnie the Pooh and friends for “a whimsical all-you-care-to-enjoy buffet breakfast, lunch or dinner.”

Obviously, these incidents are extremely rare – and could happen anywhere, not just on Disney property. However, shigella isn’t exactly the kind of souvenir you want to take home after a Disney vacation.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Parks operations.

What’s your worst dining experience at a Disney Park? Share your story with Inside the Magic in the comments!