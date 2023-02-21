Guest Hospitalized After Food Poisoning Incident at Disney World

From dockside dining at Disney Springs to international delights at EPCOT World Showcase, Walt Disney World Resort is home to dozens of iconic restaurants. The Central Florida Disney Parks offer dining at various price points, including Quick Service, Character Dining, Buffets, and Table Service restaurants.

Last year, The Walt Disney Company CFO Christine McCarthy insulted Disney Park fans when she promised to reduce portion sizes throughout Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort, which would be “good for some people’s waistlines.” Soon after serving sizes decreased, food and beverage prices increased across Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, EPCOT, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Alongside increased prices, many Guests report declining food quality across the Disney Parks. Last month, one Guest became extremely ill after eating breakfast at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort.

Yet another Guest reported contracting a severe food-borne illness this week at Walt Disney World Resort. The Guest shared on Reddit that they ate a crab cake at Geyser Point Bar & Grill at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge and became violently ill hours later.

“I was extremely sick. Ended up in the ER,” the Guest said. “Only thing I can assume I ate that could’ve caused it was that crab cake, just trying to see if anyone else had it happen too.”

No one else reported getting sick from Geyser Point Bar & Grill, a Quick Service dining location in Disney’s Wilderness Lodge. “Stake your claim at a poolside eatery featuring explorer-worthy bites, trails-end spirits and stunning views of Bay Lake,” Walt Disney World Resort writes of the restaurant.

It’s important to note that there is no direct evidence that the Guest got sick from eating at Walt Disney World Resort. The Disney Park has not responded publicly to the allegation.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.