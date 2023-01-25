Guest Gets Deathly Ill From Disney World Breakfast

Walt Disney World Resort is known for world-class dining offerings, from Quick Service counters to deluxe character dining. Try international favorites around EPCOT World Showcase or dine dockside at Disney Springs! There’s something for everyone.

But as prices repeatedly increase and portions shrink, many Guests report dissatisfaction with Disney Park cuisine. Even Disney Cast Members allege a decline in food quality at Disney Parks and Resort hotels.

One Walt Disney World Resort hotel Guest learned their lesson too late during a recent visit. Reddit user u/PollyPepperTree shared a grim warning about breakfast at Old Port Royale Food Court, located at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort.

“Food poisoning alert,” they wrote. “I was calling for my mommy on that plane coming home.”

The Guest further explained that they had an egg and cheese bagel with a side of sausage at the Resort hotel on Saturday and were still sick days later. They’d had minor stomach issues after having the same sausage days earlier but assumed it was from a poached egg they’d eaten earlier.

While Disney Parks fans told the Guest they might have norovirus rather than food poisoning, the Guest insisted. “There were 7 of us and I’m the only one,” they said.

If you suspect you may have contracted a food-borne illness at Walt Disney World Resort, alert Guest Services so that contaminated food can be inspected and discarded for the safety of other Guests. A doctor or your local Department of Health can test for any bacteria that could have caused food poisoning.

Have you ever gotten sick from Walt Disney World food?

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.