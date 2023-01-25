Guest Gets Deathly Ill From Disney World Breakfast

in Walt Disney World

Posted on by Jess Colopy Leave a comment
Two Mickey Mouse shaped waffles on a plate with strawberries and orange slices.

Credit: Disney

Walt Disney World Resort is known for world-class dining offerings, from Quick Service counters to deluxe character dining. Try international favorites around EPCOT World Showcase or dine dockside at Disney Springs! There’s something for everyone.

But as prices repeatedly increase and portions shrink, many Guests report dissatisfaction with Disney Park cuisine. Even Disney Cast Members allege a decline in food quality at Disney Parks and Resort hotels.

sleepy hollow food disney world
Credit: Disney

One Walt Disney World Resort hotel Guest learned their lesson too late during a recent visit. Reddit user u/PollyPepperTree shared a grim warning about breakfast at Old Port Royale Food Court, located at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort.

“Food poisoning alert,” they wrote. “I was calling for my mommy on that plane coming home.”

pecos bill tall tale in mexican food disney world
Credit: Disney World

The Guest further explained that they had an egg and cheese bagel with a side of sausage at the Resort hotel on Saturday and were still sick days later. They’d had minor stomach issues after having the same sausage days earlier but assumed it was from a poached egg they’d eaten earlier.

While Disney Parks fans told the Guest they might have norovirus rather than food poisoning, the Guest insisted. “There were 7 of us and I’m the only one,” they said.

caribbean beach concept art
Credit: Disney

If you suspect you may have contracted a food-borne illness at Walt Disney World Resort, alert Guest Services so that contaminated food can be inspected and discarded for the safety of other Guests. A doctor or your local Department of Health can test for any bacteria that could have caused food poisoning.

Have you ever gotten sick from Walt Disney World food? 

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.

Jess Colopy

Jess Colopy is a Disney College Program alum and kid-at-heart. When she’s not furiously typing in a coffee shop, you can find her on the hunt for the newest Stitch pin.

Be the first to comment!