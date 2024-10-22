Disney Rolling out Record High Prices at Magic Kingdom This Month

Do you have your wallet ready?

Guests visiting the Walt Disney World Resort in late October need to be prepared to spend some serious cash if they wish to “skip the line,” as Disney’s new Lightning Lane system is set to hit its highest price point ever during the holiday season.

Beginning October 26, Disney’s Lightning Lane Multi Pass will reach $35 per person per day for Magic Kingdom, according to the My Disney Experience app. This marks a new record-high price for Lightning Lane Multi Pass, a system that was unveiled earlier this year. Previously, the highest price seen for Disney’s new Lightning Lane Multi Pass system was $32.

This price increase makes sense considering the holidays are the most popular times to visit Walt Disney World, with Magic Kingdom being Disney’s most visited theme park.

In 2021, Disney officially launched its Genie system, which included both free and premium features that were intended to help make guests’ trips to the theme parks easier. Genie was free, but for an extra charge (per guest per day), users could unlock Genie+, which granted them the option to make Lightning Lane reservations for various rides and attractions across the resort.

Lightning Lane passes were also offered as an á la carte option, granting guests the ability to make single, one-time-use reservations. This overhaul was met with great controversy from both new and longtime guests, with many feeling Lightning Lane was too expensive, especially compared to Disney’s old FastPass system, which was completely free.

Nevertheless, Lightning Lane proved to be a huge financial success for Disney, with the company attributing its booming profits over the last few years in part to its paid line-skipping tool. However, this system did have weak points and room for improvement, leading to Disney giving Lightning Lane a makeover earlier this year.

Disney’s Genie+ is no more, with Lightning Lane now being split into two categories: Multi Pass and Single Pass. Multi Pass lets guests make multiple reservations for a specific theme park per day, similar to Genie+. Single Pass lets users make á la carte reservations, similar to an Individual Lightning Lane pass.

While Disney’s new $35 price point will be a record for Lightning Lane Multi Pass, it will actually still fall under the all-time highest price for its previous Genie+ system, which at one point reached $39 per guest per day (wow!). It’s likely that as the holiday season continues to unfold, guests will see Lightning Lane reach this high point once again.

Price hikes are nothing new for the Disney theme parks, but it’s always important for guests to stay as informed as possible.

Lightning Lane Multi Pass will also reach this $35 price point at the Magic Kingdom on November 1 and November 10. This new record price will not occur at EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, or Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

