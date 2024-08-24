Disneyland Resort Hit with Significant Price Hikes Ahead of Halloween

Prices are set to rise for a popular Disney resort location.

Related: New Pineapple Swirl Collection Launches at Walt Disney World

Halloween is an especially fun time to visit the Disney theme parks, with both Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resorts offering special, limited-time activities, adventures, and experiences for guests to enjoy to celebrate this spooky holiday.

Every fall, the Disney parks all receive a Halloween makeover, complete with dozens of Mickey Mouse-shaped pumpkins and spooky decorations.

The Walt Disney World Resort holds its Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party every year, allowing guests to embrace the spooky holiday. Disneyland also hosts its own Halloween party, Oogie Boogie Bash, where devilishly delicious treats and frighteningly fun activities are offered.

However, guests visiting Disneyland this Halloween will want to be prepared for higher costs, with a certain dining establishment raising its prices.

Related: Disney Working on a Mystery Project at Its Forgotten Park

Beginning August 23, the cost of dining at Goofy’s Kitchen will rise for all options, including breakfast, lunch, and dinner, per WDWNT. Breakfast prices will increase from the regular $55 per person mark to $65 per person.

Lunch and dinner prices will rise from $64 per person to $75 per person.

Prices for breakfasts for children ages 3-9 will rise from $33 to $36, and lunch and dinner prices will rise from $36 to $39.

These price hikes represent an increase of 18% for breakfast and 17% for lunch and dinner.

Goofy’s Kitchen is a character dining experience located at the Disneyland Hotel and is an incredibly popular spot for families with younger children. However, Goofy’s Kitchen is fun for the entire family, allowing guests of all ages to enjoy a wide selection of delicious food and meet some of Disney’s most popular characters.

Related: Exclusive Disney Jollywood Nights Merchandise Debuts This Holiday Season

These price increases arrive just in time for Goofy’s Kitchen to celebrate Halloween. During this spooky holiday, Goofy and friends will dress up in costumes as guests enjoy a special, limited-time menu only available during Halloween.

Oogie Boogie Bash, Disneyland’s annual Halloween event, began earlier this August and lasts through the end of October. On select nights, guests can enjoy special Halloween activities and attractions, as well as a wide range of snacks, beverages, and other goodies.

“At this separate ticketed event, the park transforms into a family-friendly, frightfully fun after-hours event filled with tricks and treats,” says Disney. “Enjoy 5 hours of mischievous fun—including special Halloween-themed entertainment, immersive treat trails, spellbinding attractions and more.”

Event Details

Oogie Boogie Bash – A Disney Halloween Party

Location: Disney California Adventure Park

Dates: Select nights in August, September and October

Time: 6:00 PM to 11:00 PM

Ticket Price: Starting at $134 per Guest (ages 3+)

Tickets for the event are highly sought after and, as such, sold out weeks prior to Oogie Boogie Bash’s start date.

Will you be visiting Disneyland this Halloween?