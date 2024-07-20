Disney Guests Change the Trend, Disney World Halloween Party Affected

Walt Disney World guests have changed the trend of one of the resort’s biggest events of the year.

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Walt Disney World

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party is a popular seasonal event held annually at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom in Orlando, Florida.

Taking place on select nights from mid-August through early November, this family-friendly Halloween celebration requires a separate ticket from regular park admission and features extended park hours, typically from 7:00 p.m. to midnight.

The Magic Kingdom is transformed with festive Halloween decorations, including pumpkins, scarecrows, and special lighting effects. Spooky music and seasonal scents enhance the immersive atmosphere, creating a magical Halloween experience that delights guests of all ages.

Guests are encouraged to wear costumes, making the event a unique opportunity for families to dress up and enjoy the park together. This is one of the only times Disney allows adult guests to dress up in costume.

Trick-or-treating stations are set up throughout the park, offering a variety of candies and treats, ensuring that visitors leave with bags full of Halloween goodies.

The event features exclusive entertainment, such as the Boo-to-You Halloween Parade, which showcases Disney characters in Halloween costumes, led by the famous Headless Horseman. The Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular, a stage show hosted by the Sanderson Sisters from the Hocus Pocus franchise, plays throughout the night.

The night also features Disney’s Not-So-Spooky Spectacular, a fireworks display featuring projections, lasers, and pyrotechnics. Additionally, some attractions offer Halloween overlays, providing a unique twist on classic rides. Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party combines Disney magic with Halloween fun, creating a memorable experience for all visitors.

Typically, Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party runs from mid-August through the end of October, with the final night usually taking place on Halloween. October 31 is always the first night to sell out, as many people opt to experience Halloween night inside the Magic Kingdom.

This year, the event begins even earlier than ever. With an opening night on August 9, 2024, Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Party officially runs over 83 days at the Disney park. Of course, the seasonal experience is not on every night, but guests vacationing during the Halloween party period should be aware that if they don’t have tickets, they will be required to leave Magic Kingdom Park by 7 p.m.

Following the sell-out of October 31, the second day to reach full capacity is often the first night of the event. This is due to excitement at the Halloween season officially beginning at Disney World, but also for guests to have the first chance at acquiring exclusive MNSSHP merchandise.

However, unlike in previous years, Disney guests have gone against the trend and caused a sell-out for the second night of the event. That’s right. August 13, 2024, is now full capacity for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, and no further tickets will be made available unless there are cancellations.

It’s not just exclusive parades, Cinderella Castle shows, and trick-or-treating activities that the party offers. MNSSHP’s lower capacity than a regular theme park day gives those attending the chance to experience attractions with lower wait times.

This year, the new Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will be available, and guests can board the ride through a standby line instead of using the usual virtual queue process.

While demand is generally high for Mickey’s Not-Scary-Halloween Party at the Walt Disney World Resort, it is nowhere near the demand for the West Coast’s Oogie Boogie Bash at Disneyland Resort.

Oogie Boogie Bash is a Halloween-themed event held at Disneyland Resort’s Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California. This family-friendly celebration takes place on select nights from September through October and requires a separate ticket from regular park admission.

The event features extended park hours, typically from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., allowing guests to experience the magic of Halloween in a more intimate and exclusive setting. Like Disney World guests, who can enter the Magic Kingdom at 4 p.m. on their MNSSHP ticket, Oogie Boogie Bash ticketholders can venture into Disney California Adventure three hours before at 3 p.m.

The Disney park is transformed with elaborate Halloween decorations (part of the official Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort season), immersive themed areas, and atmospheric lighting, creating a spooky yet enchanting environment.

One of the event’s highlights is the treat trails, where guests can collect candy and other snacks while encountering Disney villains and several rare characters. Don’t worry, though; classic characters like Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse can still be found in their Halloween finest.

Character interactions, unique photo opportunities, and special overlays on popular attractions, such as the Guardians of the Galaxy—Monsters After Dark (which replaces Guardians of the Galaxy–Mission: BREAKOUT!), enhance the immersive experience.

Oogie Boogie Bash also offers exclusive entertainment, including the Frightfully Fun Parade, which features Disney villains, beloved characters in Halloween costumes, and impressive floats. The event is capped off with the Villains Grove walkthrough experience in Redwood Creek Challenge Trail, where guests are transported into a hauntingly beautiful world inspired by Disney villains.

Additionally, various themed shows, dance parties, and character meet-and-greets make Oogie Boogie Bash a memorable and unique Halloween event for visitors of all ages.

All nights of Oogie Boogie Bash—A Disney Halloween Party are now sold out, although the process took much longer than in previous years. This suggests that certain barriers, like the price, are affecting the experience.

While Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party takes over Magic Kingdom, guests can opt to experience their nights at the three other theme parks: EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

