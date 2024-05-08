Disney World’s Silent Price Surge: Exclusive Guests Hit by Stealthy Increase

Walt Disney World Resort guests were hit with the news of some ticket price increases coming in 2024, but the news was not sent with a roar but rather in a stealthy whisper.

Disney World Announces Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party Dates, Tickets – Price Hike Confirmed

Disney Parks revealed the schedule for its most thrilling Halloween event on Monday. Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party (MNSSHP) will enchant guests with select dates from August 9 to October 31. The festivities commence at 7:00 p.m. local time and continue until midnight, inviting guests to immerse themselves in a captivating blend of eerie ambiance and delightful entertainment at Magic Kingdom. Tickets for this spirited celebration will be available starting Tuesday, May 8, exclusively for guests staying at a Walt Disney World Resort hotel. Other guests can secure their tickets beginning May 15, 2024.

The news came as a shock as this year, like Universal Orlando Resort’s Halloween Horror Nights, Mickey’s Halloween Party will start earlier than ever. With demand at an all-time high as the world and the country move on from the global COVID-19 pandemic, tickets are now available for MNSSHP but only for select guests. However, Disney failed to mention one crucial thing in its announcement: guests would pay more for this event. Disney World has been quietly raising prices this year throughout its Resort, from things like food and entertainment skyrocketing, making it more difficult for families to vacation.

However, with the new Disney Q1 Earnings Report now out and reporting on Walt Disney World seeing a spike in revenue, the House of Mouse will not likely ease off the brakes on raising its prices soon. Guests must soon plan their Disney World vacations with even more time and savings as the parks in Orlando plan to see more prices going up through 2025. But how much more will guests pay to attend this exclusive separate-ticketed Halloween event this year?

Walt Disney World (WDW) has disclosed the 2024 Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party dates and a ticket pricing preview. Unlike when Disney unveiled a detailed pricing breakdown, this year’s approach hints at a year’s strategy to keep specific information under wraps until ticket sales commence on May 8 for resort guests. However, the disclosed ticket prices for the 2024 season indicate an upward trend compared to the previous year.

In 2023, ticket prices ranged from $109 to $199; in 2024, the range starts at $119, showcasing an increase on the lower end. This shift suggests an early adjustment for special event pricing, aligning with WDW’s announcement of a base prior announcement of a base ticket increase for 2025. The news was hidden from guests, but starting today, select guests can visit the Walt Disney World website, purchase their tickets for MNSSHP, and find out about the price increase.

This adjustment suggests that WDW aims to optimize revenue from special events, possibly impacting the overall cost of enjoying exclusive celebrations at the park. Disney World guests with mixed feelings may react to the news of the price hike for Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party tickets. Some loyal fans may understand the need for occasional price adjustments to cover operational costs and enhance the overall guest experience.

However, others may express disappointment or frustration, especially if they perceive the increase as a significant burden on their budget or diminishing the event’s accessibility. Overall, reactions may vary depending on individual perspectives, financial circumstances, and attachment to the tradition of attending the Halloween celebration at the parks in Orlando. Still, the Halloween event will deliver thrills and chills for the entire family, so tickets will likely sell out, with select nights being wholly booked through the season.

