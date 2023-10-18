Guest Slams Mickey’s Not-So-Scary, Calls Experience a “Flop”

The holiday season is arguably the busiest time of year for Walt Disney World. From August to early January, the parks are crowded with guests looking to experience Disney magic during the Halloween and Christmas season. However, according to one recent guest, their experience was “a flop.”

Each year, from August to October, Magic Kingdom is host to Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party (MNSSHP). The party is an “after-hours,” separately-ticketed event that forces daytime guests out of Magic Kingdom around 6 on party nights. Tickets for the event run guests anywhere from $80 to almost $200 depending on the night.

During the event, guests of all ages are welcome to dress up in costumes of their favorite character, trick or treat throughout some of Magic Kingdom’s attractions, meet and greet with exclusive characters like rare villains, and catch the “Boo to You” parade and “Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular” castle show just before the special Halloween fireworks.

In a recent Reddit post, u/savvyshamrocks explained how disappointed they were with the event when they attended this year.

“A few years ago we went to Disney and attended BooBash. It was AMAZING in every sense of the word. We had such an amazing time it was all we could talk about. We ranted and raved and often brought it up when people were talking about Disney. Fast-forward to our trip the first week in October. We did MNSSH. This time I went all out. Elaborate costumes, I didn’t book dinner before so I had room for all that free popcorn and Micky ice cream. I mapped out all the places I wanted to hit. All the shows I wanted to see and had a better plan for adult trick or treating (which is so fun).

When we got there, it was nothing like BooBash. I was told that it was basically just a name change and nothing could be further from the truth. I can’t express how let down we were. Am I the only one who who feels this way? Is the current iteration what it’s normally like and BooBash was the fluke? If that’s the case I’m keeping my money and not going for it again.”

One comment was quick to point out the main difference in the events the poster experienced. “I think BooBash was a result of covid. They also did a different Christmas party that year. What’s running now is what normally runs,” explained u/fluffy_bunny22.

However, many commenters shared their own mixed opinions of MNSSHP and BooBash. “I also can’t believe the pricing. $200 per person for a 5 hour event when Universal has HHN for $85/person right down the road. $0.50 in Mars candy does not justify such a wild price,” complained u/committothebit109.

“The worst part about MNSSHP is all of the babies and toddlers being forced to stay awake despite being exhausted. The amount of times I heard “OMG THEY ALWAYS WATCH ____ ON YOUTUBE AND NOW THAT WE’RE HERE ____ IS ASLEEP I CAN’T BELIEVE IT” like they aren’t holding a 2 year old and like it isn’t 11 pm,” said u/AskSuitable4922.

u/TiredGen-XMom disagreed, stating, “Boo Bash only had cavalcades, not an actual parade. Plus no special fireworks or stage show, if I remember correctly. It was also only 3 hours as opposed to 5. MNSSHP is so much better! I’m not one to wait to meet characters so I was able to ride a lot at MNSSHP on October 1st.”

“I had this very conversation with a colleague an hour ago! When we first went to the Halloween party several years ago, it was lots of fun, over the following years I have found them to be oversold and underwhelming. This is true, for me, for both Halloween and Christmas parties, I personally think that they are overpriced and oversold,” said u/ATLBenzDisneyDude.

Although a concession to the COVID-19 pandemic, Boo Bash was a much more scaled down version of Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party with a more affordable price point. As complaints about the ever-increasing price of a Disney vacation continue to flood the internet, the shock of a $200 ticket for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary has only added to this outrage.

Unfortunately, treats and drinks are not included in the cost, aside from the handfuls of candy guests will get from trick or treating. While the special shows and characters can make the experience worth it for some, for others it just isn’t practical.

If you’re looking for a similar experience to Boo Bash, like the post describes, maybe check out one of the other after-hours events offered throughout the year at Walt Disney World and Disneyland. These events are also themed so each one is a little different and features special exclusive offerings for guests. Be sure to make sure your informed before you go so you’re aware of what to expect from the event and aren’t disappointed.

Please be aware that the opinions expressed in this article are based on personal, individual experiences and are not representative of Inside the Magic. No two guest experiences are the same!