Magic Kingdom Now off Limits Through September, Guests Turned Away

Buy your tickets now for the beloved Walt Disney World Halloween Party, or you might miss your chance! More nights of Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Magic Kingdom Park are sold out.

A Walt Disney World Halloween Party

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party is the most anticipated event of the year at Walt Disney World Resort! Much like during Oogie Boogie Bash at Disneyland Resort, Magic Kingdom Park turns into a spooky wonderland on select nights from August 11 to November 1.

The special event returned in 2022 after COVID-19 forced the Central Florida Disney Park to create a toned-down alternative, BOO BASH. It features shorter wait times for rides, trick-or-treating down Main Street, U.S.A., exclusive Character meet & greets, and festive entertainment, including Disney’s Not-So-Spooky Spectacular fireworks over Cinderella Castle, the Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular, and Mickey’s Boo to You! Halloween Parade.

Magic Kingdom Park closes to daytime guests at 6 p.m., but Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party ticketholders can enter starting at 4 p.m. Don’t forget to don your favorite costume! Guests of all ages can dress up for this Walt Disney World Halloween Party, a practice typically reserved for Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios guests under 14.

Sold Out Dates

Inside the Magic previously reported that all Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party nights were unavailable through September 17. Other unavailable dates included October 5 and October 31.

As of August 31, we can confirm that the September 22 and September 24 parties are now sold out:

Guests still have plenty of opportunities to experience this Disney Halloween Party! Tickets remain for the following dates: September 19, September 26, September 28, September 29, October 1, October 3, October 6, October 9, October 10, October 12, October 13, October 15, October 17, October 19, October 20, October 22, October 24, October 26, October 27, October 29, and November 1.

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party tickets range from $99 per child and $109 per adult to $189 and $199. Purchase your tickets directly from Walt Disney World Resort here!

Are you attending the Walt Disney World Halloween Party? Share your costume idea with Inside the Magic in the comments!