Brand New Lounge Opens at Popular Disney Hotel!

When it comes to Disney theme parks, there is one thing that seems to remain true — its food is a large step above most other theme parks out there. Walt Disney World Resort has nearly 400 dining spots, ranging in everything from snack stands to character dining experiences.

There is also nearly every kind of food imaginable, and everyone is sure to find something they love, whether it be burgers, vegan dishes, Italian, French, Mexican, or even African.

Disneyland, on the other hand, does not have as many dining options as Walt Disney World, but the ones it does have are sure to be a hit. Guests can enjoy classics like the DOLE Whip and Mickey Pretzels, but can also enjoy unique offerings like homemade pickles, hand-dipped corn dogs, or a Monte Cristo Sandwich.

For a long time, Steakhouse 55 was one of the more expensive and exclusive restaurants at the Disneyland Resort, located inside the Disneyland Hotel. The wood-paneled restaurant brought guests back to the 1950s, when Disneyland first opened. The dishes were high-end but incredibly expensive, leaving many to wonder whether the high price tag was worth it.

When Disneyland closed in Mach 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Steakhouse 55 closed along with it. However, when the Resort reopened a little over one year later, the restaurant remained shuttered.

Then, in 2021, Disney officially confirmed that Steakhouse 55 would not be reopening.

For nearly three years, the former Steakhouse 55 sat empty, with Disney staying quiet on what its plans were. Then, at the beginning of this year, the area reopened as an unnamed lounge, where guests could sit back, relax, and enjoy a cocktail or two.

Now, after months of having the area as a partial lounge, Steakhouse 55 has been transformed into the Broken Spell Lounge. Guests can still enjoy a delicious cocktail, but also many scrumptious menu items.

The gorgeous lounge is themed after Disney’s classic 1959 princess film Sleeping Beauty.

The new menu offers a wide variety of beer and wine options, as well as a great variety of cocktails, including a Negroni, Scotch Sour, Margarita, and even a Smoked Old Fashioned. There are also specialty whiskey flights, where guests can choose from Scotch, Rye, Bourbon, or Japanese Whiskey.

Then, there are the food options that will truly make your mouth water. Guests can order options like Truffle Fries, Chicken Wings, Charcuterie Pizza, Waygu Cheeseburger, Steak Frites, and Molten Chocolate Cake.

The Broken Spell Lounge even has its own Instagram account. According to the information shared, the new lounge officially opened at the Disneyland Hotel on October 21 at 7 p.m. Then, beginning October 22, the Lounge will be open daily from 4 p.m. until park closing.

The Broken Spell Lounge does not take reservations and is available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

