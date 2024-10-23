WATCH: Guest Hangs Upside Down From Disney Park Bridge, “Hope She Gets Banned for Life”

A guest recently sparked outrage after being caught on camera scaling a bridge at a Disney park.

Since Disneyland Park opened in 1955, there’s been no shortage of bad guest behavior. Over the years, we’ve heard of guests climbing out of their ride vehicles, sparking fights with fellow guests (and even cast members), and even trying to sneak drugs and alcohol into the theme parks.

However, some have argued that cases of poor behavior have increased recently, pinning this increase on social media, influencers, and the growing thirst for unique content.

While we wouldn’t pin this kind of behavior entirely on the likes of TikTok and YouTube (because let’s be real, people have always been stupid), we will admit that the increased availability of cameras and platforms to share this behavior do make it seem like guests are acting out more than ever.

Case in point: yesterday, a guest was spotted scaling San Fransokyo Bridge – opened just off Pixar Pier in 2023 and built to resemble the Golden Gate Bridge, in the style of Big Hero 6 (2014) – in the middle of Disney California Adventure Park, in full view of other guests.

Another guest spotted the woman climbing the structure on Tuesday (October 22). User marinebiostu shared the video – which shows the woman temporarily hanging upside down before climbing back down to safety – on Reddit, where other Disney fans were quick to share their outrage.

As one pointed out, the woman likely got into serious trouble with Disneyland Resort for her antics. “She’s going to be escorted out of the park by security and most likely banned from the parks,” they wrote. “Disneyland doesn’t tolerate that kind of behavior. I’ve got friends that work at Disneyland.”

“Main character syndrome is a cancer,” wrote one user, while another said, “I hope she got put in Disney jail.”

Another complained about the increase in guests seemingly acting out for the sake of creating social media content.

“The last time I was there, I noticed more people than usual who were filming video that looked like it was for social media,” they wrote.

“Like, I was just trying to buy some churros, and this mom who had been next to me in line bought some for her family, and then handed one to her son, and was coaching him through a video before letting him eat it. ‘Okay, now swing it like a sword! Pretend it’s a light saber!’ Everyone had to take a step back because this kid was swinging a churro around, because his mom told him to.”

For now, we don’t know whether this guest was actually apprehended by Disney security. However, cast members have proven themselves extremely adept at tracking down guests who’ve broken Disney park rules in similar ways in the past. For example, last year, a guest was swiftly stopped by security after jumping into EPCOT’s World Showcase Lagoon, seemingly on a bet.

In the past, guests have also been kicked out of Disney – and even arrested – for trying to scale the likes of EPCOT’s Mexico Pavilion and wielding metal poles at fellow guests (again, the latter took place at EPCOT, where many have claimed that the wide availability of alcohol encourages more inappropriate behavior).

What are your thoughts on the video?