Child Scales Building at Walt Disney World; Cast Members Perform Rescue Mission

Nestled within the World Showcase at EPCOT, the Mexico Pavilion is a vibrant and culturally rich destination that captivates visitors with its colorful architecture, lively atmosphere, and authentic cuisine. As you step into the pavilion, you are immediately transported to the heart of Mexico, where you can explore various facets of Mexican culture, art, and tradition.

The stunning replica of the Mayan pyramid serves as a focal point of the pavilion, drawing guests in with its intricate details and grandeur. Surrounding the pyramid are charming marketplace settings showcasing Mexican craftsmanship and offering a plethora of unique souvenirs for guests to take home as mementos of their visit.

Unfortunately, this picturesque landmark became the site of an unfortunate incident. In a shocking and concerning turn of events, guests witnessed a child scaling the large Mayan landmark.

Related: Disney Guest Trespasses, Climbs Building to View Fireworks Show on Roof

Shocking Incident Unfolds at Disney’s EPCOT

Typically, the Mexico Pavillion at EPCOT is a peaceful and enjoyable tourist destination. As the first (or the last) country in the world showcase, this destination is hard to miss.

One of the standout attractions within the Mexico Pavilion is the Gran Fiesta Tour Starring The Three Caballeros, a boat ride that takes you on a journey with Donald Duck and his friends through the vibrant landscapes of Mexico. This enchanting experience combines fun animatronics, catchy music, and beautiful scenery, making it a must-see for guests of all ages.

For those looking to indulge in traditional Mexican cuisine, the pavilion is home to several dining options that cater to different tastes. From the lively atmosphere of San Angel Inn Restaurante, guests can enjoy a variety of dishes inspired by authentic Mexican recipes. Pair your meal with a refreshing margarita from La Cava del Tequila, known for its extensive selection of tequilas and expertly crafted cocktails.

As you wander through the Mexico Pavilion, you will encounter friendly cast members eager to share their knowledge and enthusiasm for Mexican culture. Whether you’re browsing through the shops, savoring flavorful dishes, or simply taking in the sights and sounds around you, the Mexico Pavilion offers a truly immersive and delightful experience that celebrates the essence of Mexico within the magical world of EPCOT.

Cast Members Perform Emergency Rescue

Unfortunately, the normally tranquil atmosphere of this land was brutally disrupted by quite a concerning scene. In an unfortunate twist of fate, a child recently found themselves in a precarious situation at the EPCOT Mexico Pavilion, prompting a swift and heroic response from the dedicated Cast Members on site. A witness of the incident shared their account, saying:

“Not a tip but anyone in Epcot today and see the kid at the top of Mexico Pavilion? Around 2pm my family and I were inside and see some cast members out that back door with walkies looking up and I went outside and a kid, prob no more then 13 year old climbed up to the top(didn’t see this part) but he kept popping his head out and cast members told him not to move. Lots of cast members with walkies were on it but wondering what happened. Young kid which was even crazier”

According to others commenting on the situation, the child was able to be safely brought back to the ground by cast members and other Walt Disney World personnel. Photos of the incident were also shared, but for the protection of the child, we have chosen to block out their face.

This event not only highlights the importance of vigilance and safety within the park but also underscores Disney’s and its staff’s commitment to guest experience and welfare. The swift response and successful resolution of the situation underscore the professionalism and care that are hallmarks of the Disney experience.

Overall, the Epcot Mexico Pavilion remains a gem within the larger tapestry of Walt Disney World, offering visitors a chance to explore the wonders of Mexico, indulge in delicious cuisine, and create lasting memories in a setting that seamlessly blends entertainment with cultural immersion. Hopefully, this incident does not happen again.