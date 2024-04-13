Disneyland Officially Belongs To Mexico, New Photos

Disneyland is being annexed by Mexico, and we’ve got a sneak peek at what to expect.

The Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, is in a constant process of upgrades, renovations, and replacements, and the Downtown Disney District is no exception. While many longtime Guests might be disappointed that the beloved eatery Tortilla Jo’s closed just a few days ago, taking with it some legendary tableside guacamole and margaritas, it turns out that it is being replaced with three new Mexican dining experiences from a world-class chef.

The Downtown Disney District will soon feature three new concept restaurants: Paseo, Céntrico, and Tiendita (per Disney Parks), the handiwork of Mexico’s first Michelin-starred Chef Carlos Gaytán. The restaurants’ concept art and sample dishes have now been released, giving future visitors a glimpse of what to expect when the eateries open.

Disney describes this as: “A stunning staircase will lead you to Paseo’s show-stopping dining room and bar area lined with rich woods, tiles, textures, leathers and custom accents that celebrate Mexico’s craftsmanship culture. An extended upper patio will offer exceptional new views of the district!”

Some of the featured dishes as Paseo will include “colorful ceviches, Mama’s cochinita pibil (roasted marinated pork), lamb barbacoa and the mejillones (mussels).”

Céntrico is described as a more open-plan courtyard and restaurant specializing in tequila-based cocktails and more traditional Mexican food, as opposed to Paseo’s French-influenced fare. A Disney press release says it will offer “quesabirrias, chicken enchiladas, tlayuda (a Oaxacan shareable dish reminiscent of a pizza with a perfect crunch) and one of Chef Gaytán’s favorites, Caesar salad.”

The third new location, Tiendita, appears to be positioned as a more low-cast, on-the-go experience highlighting street food. Reportedly, it will involve a self-ordering station and offer “esquites (roasted corn), fish tacos, ice cream- stuffed chocolate tacos, and breakfast favorites like chorizo breakfast burritos and chilaquiles (marinated tortilla chips with egg). You may even see the expert culinary team at work, adding to the experience!”

Longtime Disney fans might miss Tortilla Jo’s, but, with options like these, probably not for very long.

Paseo, Céntrico, and Tiendita are expected to open in the Downtown Disney District in May.

Why is Disneyland going so hard on the Mexican eating options? Tell us your theories in the comments below!