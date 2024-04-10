Disneyland Shuts Down 4 More Attractions Ahead of Summer Break

A total of four iconic Disney attractions will close in the coming weeks.

While magic abounds inside the Disney theme parks, safety is Disney’s number one priority, meaning it must shut down rides and attractions as necessary. While Disneyland may be known as “The Happiest Place on Earth,” this happiness must come to an end, at least for a little while, for some select experiences. Sometimes, rides and attractions close due to necessary maintenance or refurbishments, while others close for exciting new rethemes and upgrades.

Disneyland’s iconic Haunted Mansion dark ride closed earlier this year to make way for not only a retheme on the inside of the mansion but a totally new outdoor queue area, complete with dozens of new set pieces and points of interest.

Unfortunately, four more attractions will soon join the Haunted Mansion, meaning guests will have fewer things to enjoy during their Disneyland trip.

The following four attractions will close within the next month

The Incredicoaster

Matterhorn Bobsleds

Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln

The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh

Guests should already be aware that four attractions are already closed at the Disneyland Resort, meaning a total of eight attractions will be unavailable as the resort enters one of its busiest times. The Incredicosaster will be closed from April 8 through April 18. Matterhorn Bobsleds will close on the slower weekdays, going offline between April 15 and 18, April 22 and 25 and April 29 through May 2. The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh will close on May 1 as work continues to bring Tiana’s Bayou Adventure to life.

A reopening date has not been set. Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln will close on April 16, and there is also no reopening date set.

These closures also join other recent Disneyland attraction closures like Redwood Creek Challenge Trail, Fantasmic!, and Splash Mountain.

Of course, ride closures are not exclusive to the Disney theme parks and resorts, with several experiences closing across all theme parks recently. Over at the Universal Orlando Resort in Florida, a popular attraction recently closed forever as the resort undergoes significant changes and alterations ahead of Epic Universe’s official opening day. This massive new expansion will act as the resort’s third theme park alongside Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure. Epic Universe will bring with it dozens of new rides, attractions, and fun experiences for guests to enjoy, all based on some of the world’s biggest and most recognizable brands, like Super Mario and Harry Potter.

Epic Universe is set to officially open sometime in 2025, though a specific date has yet to be released.

Stay tuned here at Inside the Magic for all theme park news updates.