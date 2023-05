Whether Disney Parks Guest behavior is worsening is unknown, but social media and camera phones have made Theme Park rulebreaking a viral phenomenon. From the Guests who climbed onto a restricted stage for their perfect Disneyland Paris proposal to a Walt Disney World Resort Guest who climbed out of a greenhouse tour ride to steal a cucumber, poor Guest behavior is well documented online.

This week, Disneyland Paris TikToker @dlp_pass_infinity_tours shared a video of a young child climbing onto a topiary at EuroDisney’s Disneyland Park:

The TikToker looked on in horror as the child climbed to the top of the Chesire Cat topiary behind a fence and slid down it multiple times. Guests below take photos and appear to be laughing at the child, though it’s unknown if they are his guardians.

Disney Parks fans were furious, many calling the family “disrespectful” for the child’s behavior.

“I’m a little shocked,” @animals.001 wrote. “Some people really shouldn’t go into the Parks.”

“Oh you gotta be kidding me. Hope they got banned,” @carolinamouse said. “They’re gonna be signs now or at least bigger ones.”

Some likened it to a 2022 incident in which a young child climbed nearly to the top of the Mexico Pavilion pyramid. Previously, there were no signs instructing Guests not to climb the building, as no one had ever tried. In the weeks after, Disney Cast Members built temporary fences to keep Guests away until permanent no-climbing stalls were installed.

Have you ever seen similar behavior at Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.