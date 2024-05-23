Two Rescued at Disneyland Weeks After Death in Eerily Similar Incident

Security cast members rescued two dogs from a locked car at Disneyland Resort on Tuesday, just weeks after a similar incident at Walt Disney World Resort.

On May 4, 2024, four puppies were found in a hot car at Disney Springs. Thanks to quick action from first responders, three of the at-risk canines survived. Firefighters Ben Whitley, Leonardo Rojas, and John Harvey each adopted one of the three surviving puppies.

According to Click Orlando, the guests who left the puppies behind had picked them up from a breeder just hours before. Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park cast members reportedly helped care for the sick animals until animal control could take over.

On Tuesday, May 21, Redditor u/mikepolehonki witnessed a similar tragic incident inside the Mickey & Friends Parking Structure at Disneyland Resort. Between 7:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., the Disney Park guest returned to the parking garage to find a crowd of security cast members near a car in the disability parking section of the Donald Duck level.

According to the guest, security cast members attempted to rescue two dogs trapped inside a locked car. They called the pets’ owners “the scum of the earth.”

“The windows were slightly rolled down and looked like [two] dogs were inside, one was barking,” they recalled. “No idea how long they were in there but just the thought of someone leaving them to go have fun in the park is sickening.”

One of the dogs was a dachsund while the other’s breed is unknown.

Disneyland Resort only welcomes task-trained service dogs and service ponies at the Disney parks, Disney Resort hotels, and Downtown Disney. The Southern California Disney park used to offer a kennel, the Disneyland Kennel Club, but it closed in 2022.

If you’re concerned about another guest’s behavior at Disneyland Park, Downtown Disney, or Disney California Adventure Park, locate the nearest Disney cast member. Never confront another guest; allow the trained Disneyland Resort security professionals to handle unsafe situations.

Has an unsettling event impacted your Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort vacation? In the comments, share your story with Inside the Magic.