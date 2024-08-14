Disney Launches New Exclusive Benefits for Walt Disney World Annual Passholders

Disney has launched a series of exclusive benefits for Walt Disney World Annual Passholders at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. These perks include a limited-edition Timon and Pumbaa magnet, a unique dessert option, the Rafiki Wildberry treat, and an engaging Magic Shot photo opportunity featuring characters from The Lion King (1994). These offerings are available now through September 22, 2024, adding extra value to the Annual Passholder experience.

Annual Passholder Exclusives at Animal Kingdom

Unique Timon and Pumbaa Magnet Available

The highlight of these exclusive benefits is the Timon and Pumbaa-themed magnet, which celebrates characters from Disney’s beloved film, The Lion King.

To obtain this collectible, Passholders can visit Chester & Hester’s Dinosaur Treasures, a retail location within the park. The magnet showcases Timon and Pumbaa in a charming design that is expected to appeal to fans of the franchise.

Exclusive Rafiki Wildberry Treat

In addition to the magnet, Annual Passholders can enjoy a specially designed dessert, known as the Rafiki Wildberry and DOLE Whip Orange Float.

This treat is available at Trilo-Bites, offering a unique combination of wildberry syrup and orange-flavored DOLE Whip swirled together. This exclusive dessert is not just a treat but a refreshing experience, perfect for guests visiting during warmer days.

Special Magic Shot Photo Opportunity

Another feature of this initiative is the exclusive Magic Shot, where Passholders can capture a photo with iconic characters from The Lion King. Disney PhotoPass photographers will be stationed by Discovery River, between the Africa and Asia sections of the park.

This experience allows for a magical addition to any visit, enabling Annual Passholders to create memorable keepsakes with Timon and Pumbaa.

How to Obtain the Passholder Magnet

Pickup Location and Timeframe

The Timon and Pumbaa Passholder magnet can be collected at Chester & Hester’s Dinosaur Treasures. Passholders can pick up their magnet during standard park operating hours. It’s important for Annual Passholders to be aware of the limited timeframe, as magnets will only be available through September 22, 2024. This time-sensitive distribution adds an urgency for Passholders wishing to secure their exclusive item.

Valid Identification Required

To collect the magnet, Annual Passholders are required to present their valid Annual Pass card, linked MagicBand, MagicBand+, or Disney MagicMobile pass.

In addition, a government-issued photo ID must be shown at the point of pickup. This requirement ensures that the benefits are exclusively provided to valid Annual Passholders.

First-Come, First-Served Distribution

The magnets are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, meaning only a limited supply will be available. Each Passholder is entitled to one magnet, and once that supply runs out, no additional magnets will be given out. This policy encourages enthusiasm among Passholders, who may rush to claim their magnet early.

Details on the Rafiki Wildberry Treat

Description of the Treat

The Rafiki Wildberry and DOLE Whip Orange Float presents a unique and flavorful dessert option for Annual Passholders. This delightful treat combines wildberry syrup with a refreshing DOLE Whip, making it a notable addition to the seasonal offerings in Disney’s Animal Kingdom. It exemplifies Disney’s efforts to incorporate character-themed experiences into culinary offerings.

Availability During Park Hours

The Rafiki Wildberry treat is available at Trilo-Bites throughout regular park hours, while supplies last. Passholders looking to enjoy this exclusive refreshment should keep in mind that the treat may sell out quickly due to its limited-time availability, prompting guests to arrive early during their visit.

Purchase Requirements for Passholders

To purchase the Rafiki Wildberry treat, Passholders must show their valid Annual Pass ID from the My Disney Experience app, along with a government-issued photo ID. This ensures that only valid Annual Passholders can take advantage of this exclusive offering, adding to the sense of exclusivity that comes with being a Disney Annual Passholder.

The Magic Shot Experience

Location for the Unique Photo

The exclusive Magic Shot is offered near the Discovery River, a scenic spot between the Africa and Asia areas of Disney’s Animal Kingdom. The picturesque backdrop enhances the overall photogenic experience, allowing Passholders to take memorable photos with character elements.

How to Access the Disney PhotoPass

To access the Magic Shot, Passholders must locate a Disney PhotoPass photographer at the designated location. Access to the final photo requires possession of an Annual Pass with the Disney PhotoPass Downloads Add-On Option or the ability to purchase the image via the My Disney Experience app. This approach ensures that the keepsake can be easily accessed digitally post-visit.

Commemorative Value for Annual Passholders

The Magic Shot photo experience is designed to add unique value to the Annual Passholder experience at Walt Disney World. Photos featuring Timon and Pumbaa offer an engaging way to commemorate the visit, particularly in light of the ongoing celebration of The Lion King‘s 30th anniversary. This adds a layer of nostalgia and excitement for both children and adults who cherish the film and its characters.

The introduction of these exclusive benefits for Walt Disney World Annual Passholders at Disney’s Animal Kingdom reinforces Disney’s commitment to enhancing guest experiences. These offerings cater to the interests of fans, particularly those who value The Lion King franchise, blending fun, characters, and unique tasty treats into one cohesive theme.

As the season progresses, passholders are encouraged to take part in these limited-time benefits, creating lasting memories with each visit.