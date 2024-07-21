Disney World Annual Passholders Reveal Sad Reasons They Aren’t Renewing

For decades, Walt Disney World Resort was one of the top theme park destinations in the world, and the company cultivated an incredibly dedicated fan base. Disney has been so beloved for so long that there is even a term for dedicated older fans — Disney adults. Yes, a Disney World vacation was not the cheapest and would require some savings, but the perks and the magical experience made it all worth it.

Sadly, many fans think that Disney isn’t the place it used to be, and they are finding other places to give their money.

Some of the most dedicated Disney fans decide to splurge and spend the money on an Annual Pass. The Annual Pass not only gives them access to the Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios, but it also gives discounts at select dining spots, as well as many merchandise locations.

But even those dedicated fans are now reconsidering renewing their Annual Passes and visiting The Most Magical Place on Earth.

Reddit user Desmoot recently revealed that they are an out-of-state Passholder and have made the decision not to renew their Disney World Annual Pass. And the reasons they gave were disappointing to say the least, but not because they were being too picky or demanding. It was because it was a stark reminder of what Disney used to be.

Desmoot said:

I will preface this by saying I will be visiting Walt Disney World again at some point in the future. I still feel like there are experiences to be had. I am an out-of-state pass holder. I would use the pass to visit twice a year and possibly stay on property once a year. I also used the benefits for parking and discounts to stay at a nearby property and do a bit of a value vacation. However I’ve noticed recently that I’m just not getting the value out of an annual pass. here are some of the reasons. I’d be interested to see how other out-of-state annual pass holders are approaching some of the changes. Cost: everything of course has increased in price. However, it’s the small things like paying for airport transportation, magic bands, Genie Plus etc. the average day at Disney cost a lot more than just the face of the ticket. Less to offer. I was in Epcot on a recent trip and enjoyed walking around, but quickly realized that there were not very many e-ticket attractions remaining. the one major headliner was Cosmic rewind. However, that required Lightning Fast reflexes to reserve a spot at 7:00 a.m. or paying $17 a person for the right to ride. The new area anchored by the Communicore hall, is just flat out depressing. I feel like the park directors have realized that monetizing festivals’ food and drink are more profitable than experiences. Genie +. The new system will allow some Resort guests to book ahead of time. but for an annual pass holder, that just would indicate fewer return times available on the day of visit. I think a lot of us miss that 60-day reservation window. It was nice knowing I had three evening fast passes available so if I wanted to sleep in or perhaps go to Typhoon Lagoon in the morning, I knew that my evening was set. Genie Plus forces me to be wide awake at 7:00, and does not give any flexibility as to what time I can pick. I believe the new system will allow some of this. Cost savings: While posting record profits the park experience is continually being trimmed. I was sitting on Sunset Boulevard the other day and just realized that I haven’t seen the street performers in more than a few years. no Night Time Parade at Magic Kingdom. No main courtyard show at Hollywood. No Rivers of Light. Crowds. I have gone on Christmas vacation to Walt Disney World and remember the excessive crowds. I understand the demand during holidays. however just an average Day in June has lines stretching well out past the queue. I noticed people eating on the floor of Pecos Bills. DVC. Everything DVC. Mickeys backyard BBQ, Luau, Shootin’ Arcade make way for DVC. Has WDW built a non DVC hotel recently? I’m not sure we will see an Animal Kingdom lodge anytime soon. I do still enjoy a lot of what the area has to offer. I have hope for the future. I also have a new grandson who I’d love to take someday. however the economics and offerings currently are limiting my enthusiasm. I’m actually pulling for Universal to hit EPIC Universe out of the park to spur health competition. I’m interested to hear your thoughts. Edit: adjusted cost of Lightning lane.