For years, Disney guests with a wide array of disabilities were able to enjoy the theme parks without having to wait in extremely long lines. Disney’s Disability Access Service allowed most guests with disabilities to access the Lightning Lane, formerly the FastPass line. Those who only needed wheelchairs or mobility scooters were not a part of the DAS program, since most of the rides and attractions were handicapped accessible. For rides that were not, guests could wait in the shorter line.

However, on April 9, Disney devastated thousands of those disabled guests when it announced huge changes to its DAS program.

Instead of allowing guests with a wide range of disabilities to use the service, the new program would be limited to only those who suffer from cognitive disabilities like autism. Everyone else would have to wait in the regular line and leave when needed, or wait by themselves until their party was at the front of the line and then join them.

The changes to Disney’s DAS program went into effect at Walt Disney World Resort on May 20 and at Disneyland Resort on June 18. Since then, guests with severe disabilities like epilepsy and heart defects have shared their stories about being denied a DAS Pass after years of having one. Many said they just won’t go to Disney anymore.

Disney said it was making the changes because of the rampant fraud in its current system. However, they are still not requiring guests to provide any proof of a disability, so guests can still lie and get a DAS pass.

However, this recent story might just be one of the most heartbreaking.

Meet Charisma Lei, a young woman who has been living with the effects of Guillain-Barré syndrome for about four years. Guillain-Barré syndrome is a rare neurological condition in which the body’s own immune system attacks its nerves. It can be as minor as causing numbness to as severe as causing complete paralysis.

Ms. Lei had a very severe case of Guillain-Barre, and while she thankfully recovered, she was left needing to use a wheelchair and requiring a tracheotomy tube. The tube is inserted through her neck and into her windpipe and ensures that she is able to breathe properly.

Charisma loves visiting Disney parks and recently visited Disneyland Resort. She attempted to apply for a DAS pass, which she has been able to use for years. However, because of Disney’s new rules, she was actually DENIED.

@asymptomatic_ I was sad snd disappointed but i got mcdonalds to feel better lol I have to made do with what was given but most likely i cant be separated from my caregiver so i wont go on the rides that have longer wait times. I have a Ted Talk that explains my disability but ill make another video soon😭🫶🏽 #disney #daspass #accessibility #fyp ♬ original sound – choo choo

Charisma was told that she could have her party wait in line and join them when they were at the front. However, she visits the parks with her caregiver, who cannot leave her while they wait in queues that might be an hour or more.

What makes her case even more heartbreaking is how well the young woman handled it. Although upset, she implored fellow guests to share their denial stories. She also suggested a solution so more guests can use the service they need.

She suggested that Magic Key Holders who visit the parks regularly should be able to add Genie+ to their pass for a year at a lower rate. Disabled guests would still have to pay, but not every time they went to the parks.

This would be similar to the MaxPass system that was in place before Genie+ took over. MaxPass — which was only available at Disneyland Resort — cost $10 per day. However, Annual Passholders were able to add on MaxPass onto their pass for a year for just $125. It was something a lot of guests took advantage of.

Charisma is not the only one begging Disney to stop denying so many needy guests. Disney’s biggest competition, Universal Studios, works with a company to help them issue disability passes. The company requires guests to upload forms from a doctor and then speak with a Universal team member about their disability.

Many think that Universal’s method is the most surefire way to cut down on the fraud that Disney claims is a problem. And no one can really understand why Disney won’t just follow in Universal’s footsteps.

Disney has not indicated that it plans to make its DAS program more accessible to people with disabilities. However, that might change if guests decide to sue the company.

A group called DAS Defenders has already demanded Disney alter its new rules, and a Change.org petition asking the same has tens of thousands of signatures.

Do you think guests like Charisma should be denied a Disney disability pass? Let us know in the comments!