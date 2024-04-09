Disney World Announces Crackdown on Fraudulent Disability Passes

The Walt Disney World is starting to crack down on the widespread abuse of an incredibly important tool.

The Walt Disney World Resort has just announced it will be making significant changes to how its Disability Access Service (DAS) system works in order to address the widespread abuse of the system.

The Walt Disney World Resort is visited by millions of guests each and every year, with The Walt Disney Company going to great lengths to ensure the parks and resorts around the world are welcoming to everyone. There’s something to enjoy and explore for everybody at Disney, whether guests are interested in thrill rides or delicious dining opportunities. One of the most popular activities to do at the Disney theme parks is shopping, with both Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resorts offering a wide range of stores and boutiques for guests to get lost in during their stay.

Disney has gone above and beyond in ensuring the theme parks are accommodating for guests with disabilities as well, providing multiple services and systems for guests to utilize in order to make their vacation that much more magical.

Disney World’s DAS is intended to aid guests who may struggle to wait in a conventional queue due to a disability. DAS offers special return times for rides and attractions, allowing guests to skip the actual waiting period and enjoy other experiences before they are called back. Unfortunately, there have been numerous reports about abuse running rampant in the system, with guests allegedly lying about disabilities in order to make their theme park day easier and avoid waiting in line.

Walt Disney World is now taking a firm stance against this issue, announcing major changes to the service will be coming this summer. Disney has narrowed down the scope of eligibility for DAS and is now advertising it as a service for guests dealing with a “developmental disability like autism or similar.” The new DAS system also extends the enrollment period from the original 60 days to 120 days. The new DAS also reduces the overall number of guests at the party size to four. According to new reports, abuse of Disney World’s DAS is causing inflated wait times for both standby and Lightning lane queues inside the theme parks.

Disney will be partnering with Inspire Health Alliance to help cast members determine eligibility. The Disney World DAS website describes the service as follows;

Disney Parks have an unwavering commitment to providing a welcoming, inclusive environment and accessible experiences for our Guests. As part of this commitment, Disability Access Service (DAS) is a program offered at Walt Disney World theme parks to assist Guests who have difficulty tolerating extended waits in a conventional queue environment due to a disability.

The DAS website also lays out some crucial information for guests planning on utilizing the system during their Walt Disney World vacation.

DAS doesn’t provide immediate access to experiences, but rather allows Guests to request a return time for a specific experience that is comparable to the current standby wait. This allows the Guest using DAS to enjoy other experiences in the park instead of physically waiting in the standby line.

The Guest who is requesting to use DAS must be present during registration (in person or live video call) and when redeeming a DAS return time at Walt Disney World theme parks. The Guest using DAS doesn’t need to be present when a return time is requested at an attraction or any Guest Relations location.

Once registered, DAS is valid for up to 60 days.

Disney plans to intorduce the new DAS on May 20, 2024 at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. DAS is also offered at the Disneyland Resort, which wil see changes happen later this summer on June 18, 2024.

