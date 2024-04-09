Warning: Disney World Guests Advised To Quickly Leave Their Hotel

If you’re staying at one of the most popular resorts inside of Walt Disney World Resort, you should know of a posted warning that is currently in place.

When visiting Walt Disney World Resort, it’s easy to get caught up in the Disney World parks, Disney Springs, and other offerings that are set outside of your hotel. But, what about all the offerings that can be found just a short walk from your room? No matter what Disney Resort you’re staying at, there are many amenities to enjoy, including complimentary transportation to your favorite theme parks. Of course, this even goes for resorts inside the Walt Disney World Resort bubble that aren’t necessarily run by The Walt Disney Company.

Set amidst lush landscapes and scenic surroundings, Shades of Green boasts a serene atmosphere that provides a tranquil escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. As its name suggests, Shades of Green embraces its natural surroundings, with abundant greenery enhancing its picturesque ambiance.

However, if you’re currently at Shades of Green or making arrangements to be at the popular hotel later this week, you should know that there is a posted warning for guests. According to reports from Kenny the Pirate, a temporary gas outage will affect the hotel from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10. The email, which was sent to guests, recommends they avoid taking a shower during this time as the outage may affect hot water in rooms, as well as hot food or beverages that are served around the resort.

Evergreen Sports Bar will serve a limited menu, so you’re advised to leave your hotel room and enjoy the amenities around the resort or head to the theme parks during this time.

One of the notable amenities of Shades of Green is its array of recreational facilities designed to cater to guests of all ages. From championship golf courses to sparkling pools and fitness centers, there’s no shortage of activities to enjoy during a stay at the resort. Guests can unwind with a leisurely round of golf amid the stunning backdrop of manicured greens, or they can take a refreshing dip in the pool to beat the Florida heat.

In addition to its recreational offerings, Shades of Green also features several dining options that cater to diverse tastes and preferences. Whether craving gourmet cuisine or casual fare, guests can indulge in a variety of culinary delights without ever having to leave the resort grounds. From upscale dining experiences to laid-back eateries, there’s something to satisfy every palate.

Shades of Green is conveniently located just minutes away from the enchanting attractions of Walt Disney World Resort, allowing guests to easily explore the magic of Disney during their stay. With complimentary transportation provided to the theme parks, guests can immerse themselves in the excitement of Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom before returning to the tranquility of Shades of Green at the end of the day.

