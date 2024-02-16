Disney World Expansion Plans Approved Despite Protests

Despite opposition from neighboring communities, a close-call narrow vote yesterday evening approved a Walt Disney World Resort affordable housing expansion plan.

Read this next: Disney Store Comes Back to Life With a Modern Twist

Walt Disney World Resort Affordable Housing Initiative Passes With Flying Colors, Despite Protests From Neighboring Residents

After numerous complaints, protests, legal hurdles, and more, the Disney World Affordable Housing initiative passed yesterday with flying colors and a four-to-three vote. The plans seek to build just over 1,400 units of affordable and attainable housing just near its theme parks. The Disney affordable housing project has been in development for quite some time within the Walt Disney Company.

Walt Disney World has announced plans to allocate around 80 acres of land in southwest Orange County, Florida, for a new development west of State Road 429. Concerns have been raised by residents of the nearby Horizon West community regarding potential issues such as increased traffic, insufficient educational facilities, and impacts on emergency services. Today’s zoning vote marks the initial phase of a series of approvals required by Disney before the development can proceed.

Previously, Disney intended to collaborate with The Michaels Organization, a well-established developer on a national scale, to construct and manage the property. The proposed development, anticipated to commence in 2026, is set to be located just a short distance from Magic Kingdom, in proximity to schools and retail amenities, including the Flamingo Crossings Town Center.

Read this next: Disney Character Gives Emergency Signal Before Collapsing

The initiative intends to support and build on Orange County’s Housing for All action plan, which addresses housing affordability for local residents.

Although the construction project faced immense opposition, the approval and passing through the zoning committee means that the plans can commence, which is a new step in the right direction for Disney in Orlando, Florida.

As reported by the Orlando Sentinel, more than 100 individuals convened at an elementary school cafeteria in September 2023 for a community meeting addressing a local project. During the session, Kathy Hattaway, acting as a spokesperson for Disney, divulged pertinent information about the project. However, Hattaway’s disclosures elicited apprehension among numerous attendees present.

Read this next: Disney Kills Live-Action ‘Snow White’ Amid Backlash

There is a lot of care being put into making this a great community for the people who will live here. – Kathy Hattaway, a Disney representative (September 2023)

As described in an Orange County staff report, the meeting’s ambiance was characterized as “mixed,” with both objections and concerns being voiced. Additionally, numerous residents responsible for approving the project in the future articulated their apprehensions through email communications directed to commissioners. But despite the backlash, there was also immense support from commissioners and the official zoning board, although the vote did squeak by.

But Disney isn’t the only one in town seeking this type of development. In November last year, Universal Parks & Resorts initiated the construction of Catchlight Crossings, a sizable venture costing $350 million. This project encompasses the development of 1,000 affordable housing units adjacent to the Orange County Convention Center.