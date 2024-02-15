Disney’s Mega 2026 Expansion Plan Shot Down, Locals Fear End Result

Disney’s latest expansion does not seem to be going over so well for those who will be surrounding it.

When we think of Disney locations, it is easy to think of the theme parks first. While Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, and all of the theme parks that exist globally certainly play a strong role in terms of the development of the House of Mouse, there are other ways that Disney is looking to expand their brand.

In April 2022, Disney unveiled plans to allocate nearly 80 acres of land in Horizon West (located near Disney World) for the construction of a new residential community aimed at addressing the pressing need for affordable housing.

Situated on a total area of 114.23 acres along Hartzog Road, the proposed project seeks to provide approximately 1,400 residential units of mixed-income housing.

Over 1,000 of these units are earmarked for affordable housing in collaboration with The Michaels Organization, a partnership announced in November 2022.

As the largest privately held owner of affordable housing in the United States, with a presence in more than 425 communities across 35 states, including Florida, The Michaels Organization will oversee the construction, ownership, and operation of the housing community. Notably, the development is not reliant on government funding, and Disney has clarified that it will not derive any financial benefits from the project.

When the announcement was made Walt Disney World Resort President Jeff Vahle said, “We are invested in working together with our community to solve complex issues. The lack of affordable housing is affecting many people across our country, including right here in Central Florida. With this initiative, we’re lending a hand to make a real and meaningful impact in our community by tapping into the best of our company’s strengths. This is the right opportunity and the right time to take action.”

The community’s design encompasses a blend of various building styles, emphasizing storytelling and artistic elements. It will showcase murals and distinctive architectural features, ensuring that each neighborhood within the development exudes its own character and ambience.

As Disney representatives stated on the affordable housing website: “The design of this community is intentional and intended to fit seamlessly with the culture and values of Horizon West. From open green landscapes to parks and vibrant community gathering places, this development will build upon and complement its neighboring villages in Horizon West. This development is being thoughtfully planned to be a place the community will be proud of for years to come.”

Today, officials from both Disney and developer The Michaels Organization are set to meet with Orange County’s Planning and Zoning Commission, to present the project but ahead of the meeting, “many residents of West Orange County emailed officials in opposition to Walt Disney Imagineering’s request for a land-use change to allow apartment buildings on the 80-acre site”, as stated by The Orland Sentinel.

Initially embraced in April 2022 amidst the height of the housing crisis, the project now encounters resistance as local residents scrutinize its appropriateness for the area. While certain individuals have voiced approval for the initiative, others have registered their objections by emailing commissioners. Describing the sentiment of a community meeting regarding the project as ‘mixed,’ the Orange County staff report highlights the divergent opinions among residents.

The publication was able to attain some of the worries that residents in the new expansion area stated. “I completely understand the need and support the addition of affordable housing, but this is just not the location for it,” said Kelly Vanarsdall, who sells real estate and resides in a neighborhood less than two miles away.

Others chimed in noting that the area is already too crowded and that this expansion will take away from residents who currently live in the area.

That being said, new concept art for the expansion has been released and the first set of housing is set to be available as of 2026.

Below, you can watch a video that deeper explains the new affordable housing initiative.

While some do not like the location of this new initiative, affordable housing in certainly needed in Orlando. As stated by Rent Cafe, “The cost of living in Orlando, FL is 3% higher than the state average and 4% higher than the national average. Orlando, FL housing is 11% more expensive than the U.S average, while utilities are about 7% less pricey. When it comes to basic necessities such as food and clothing, groceries are around 5% more in Orlando, FL than in the rest of the country, while clothing costs around 5% more.”

With a majority of residents working within the customer service facing sector of the theme park industry in Orlando, the current pay scale has left many struggling to get by, as we saw during the higher wage protest Disney cast members participated in last year, where workers shared that they were not able to afford food and diapers for their family, while working full time for the company.

Disney isn’t the sole player venturing into the housing sector. Executives at Universal Parks & Resorts have also conducted a ceremonial ground-breaking for an affordable housing project. This trend underscores a burgeoning acknowledgement among entertainment companies of their responsibility to shape communities and foster social welfare.

Do you think that more affordable housing is needed in Orlando?