Disney Character Gives Emergency Signal Before Collapsing

A Walt Disney World Resort character performer signaled an emergency in front of thousands of guests during Fantasmic! on Friday night. During the show’s last scene, Donald Duck visibly injured his leg while parading around Steamboat Willie’s steamboat.

Multiple Disney’s Hollywood Studios guests, including Reddit user u/InteractionNo7782, witnessed the incident. They stated that after Donald Duck signaled an emergency to fellow entertainment cast members, the Geppetto performer bravely stopped to help.

“Donald appeared to be sitting at the back of the boat dealing with an injury,” the guest recalled. “Gepetto appeared extremely attentive and helpful with the situation. A handful of characters even continued to tend to Donald once the lights turned off the boat and they were in harms way given the fireworks.”

YouTube channel ResortTV1 captured the moment during a live stream, which can be viewed here. Donald Duck follows Princess Tiana, Prince Naveen, Belle, and Beast as they run around the side of the steamboat. He wobbles as he turns the corner, appearing to have tripped or twisted his ankle.

Donald Duck likely alerted fellow Disney character performers to the emergency while in the back of the boat because Geppetto stepped out of his assigned spot in front of Pinocchio before they turned the second corner.

Donald Duck visibly collapsed in the back of the steamboat, where Geppetto comforts him throughout the performance. Though the other witness reported that other characters assisted Donald once the lights went out, it’s not visible in this video.

“Shoutout to Gepetto though, hope he doesn’t get in trouble for ruining the magic or whatever,” the guest added. “Good for him making sure his cast mate is alright.”

It’s unclear what happened after Fantasmic! ended. The severity of Donald Duck’s injury is unknown.

More on Fantasmic! – A Disney Character Spectacular

Fantasmic! performs nightly at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. It features characters from Moana (2016), Frozen II (2019), Mulan (1998), Aladdin (1992), Pocahontas (1995), Beauty and the Beast (1991), The Little Mermaid (1989), The Lion King (1994), and more. Though pyrotechnic effects were suspended after Disneyland Park’s Maleficent dragon animatronic went up in flames, the show has since returned to its normal form.

“Featuring stunning effects, thrilling stunts, dazzling pyrotechnics and rousing music, this larger-than-life show is painted on a grand canvas of dancing water and light,” Walt Disney World Resort writes. “Overflowing with silly and suspenseful surprises, it will leave your entire family smiling from ear-to-ear!”

