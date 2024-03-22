Historic Disney Expansion Project Gridlocked by Hundreds, Approval Unclear

Hundreds have thwarted a historic Walt Disney World expansion as the approval situation is uncertain. Here’s what we know.

Disney Affordable Housing Project Halted by Hundreds of Community Residents

Orange County Government’s Planning Division organized a community meeting last night concerning Disney’s affordable housing project for residents of the Horizon West area. This meeting marked the second occasion for such a gathering, a departure from the usual protocol of a single community meeting during the conventional rezoning process. The second meeting was decided after resident opposition was voiced during the February 15th Planning and Zoning Commission meeting.

The community meeting was structured into two parts. The first segment, spanning 35 minutes of the planned 60-minute session, consisted of an informational briefing providing background on the project.

Subsequently, attendees were encouraged to interact with experts stationed at information booths covering various aspects of the project. Topics ranged from community design and housing project management to traffic infrastructure, public safety, and educational facilities. Representatives from Walt Disney World were also present throughout the meeting to engage with residents regarding the project.

According to Orange County officials, this format deviates from the norm for community meetings. However, they find it beneficial when there is significant opposition to a project, fostering a calm and productive environment. Despite efforts to maintain decorum, tensions escalated during the informational session, with restless residents voicing questions to presenters.

A notable feature of the meeting was the presence of residents donning signs around their necks with messages opposing the project. It appeared that the majority of attendees were against the affordable housing initiative.

Disney asserts that the affordable housing project has been under development for several years and represents a timely opportunity to address the housing needs of Central Florida residents. A recent study highlighted a surge in rent burden among renters, with a significant portion spending over 50% of their income on housing.

Regarding the project specifics, plans envision 1,410 units, with 1,000 earmarked affordable housing. Most of these units are intended for families within the 80% Area Median Income range. The development will feature two entrances along Hartzog Road and one on Avalon Road, with adjustments already underway in response to community feedback.

If approved, construction is slated to commence in the fall, with the first units expected to open in 2026. Disney’s involvement in the project has primarily been in design assistance and property donation without direct financial benefit.

The community will boast numerous parks and a spacious green area for recreational and cultural activities. Accommodation options range from junior 1-bedroom spaces to 4-bedroom offerings, encompassing apartments, flats, and townhome-style layouts.