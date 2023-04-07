Disney World Disrespects Veterans, Active Service Members With Latest Change

On Wednesday, Walt Disney World Resort’s veteran and active-duty military-exclusive partner hotel, Shades of Green, announced it would permanently close its walkway to Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort. The walkway allowed Guests to avoid the sometimes-slow and sparse Shades of Green busses and instead take the monorail or water transportation to Magic Kingdom and EPCOT.

Only veterans and active-duty service members can stay at Shades of Green with their families. Many went to Reddit on Wednesday afternoon to express frustration at the news, and some vowed never to visit again.

“This was honestly such sad news to me and makes me not want to stay at the hotel anymore,” said u/jessolyn. “I know this construction isn’t their fault but that was the #1 perk for us staying at SOG. Their buses are the worst thing about the hotel and that walkway saved so much time.”

“I was incredibly disappointed as well,” u/I_Poop_Pizza concurred. “We stay there often because of the convenience to the monorail and the price. However, this new change will have me second-guessing if I’ll want to book there again.”

“Their transportation sucks!” u/acoupleofdollars wrote. “I hope that if they’re gonna cut off the access to poly they at least revamp their own transportation.”

Some Guests considered crossing the dangerous multi-lane roads to avoid using Shades of Green transportation. “Playing frogger across the street it is then!” said u/tyguy131. “Seriously though, this is beyond disappointing….”

“This is awful,” u/mypersonalprivacyact agreed.

