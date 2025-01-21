Say Goodbye! Magic Kingdom Is Shutting Down an Entire Land Soon

Magic Kingdom is on the brink of some major changes, and if you’re a longtime fan of the park, you’ll want to buckle up for what’s coming.

One of the biggest updates in the works is the introduction of a brand-new Cars themed area, which will bring some high-octane excitement to Frontierland. However, with change comes nostalgia, as this expansion will mean the closure of two classic attractions: Tom Sawyer Island and Rivers of America.

The new Cars land promises to bring two exciting attractions, with one focusing on off-road racing. Fans of the Pixar franchise can expect to see Radiator Springs reimagined in the wilderness of Frontierland, blending the charm of the Old West with the high-speed thrills of Lightning McQueen and friends.

While this new addition sounds thrilling, it’s bittersweet for those who have cherished the laid-back experience of floating down the river on the Liberty Belle or exploring the hidden nooks of Tom Sawyer Island.

Disney first announced this massive overhaul during the D23 Expo, creating a lot of buzz in the theme park community. Since then, things have been moving behind the scenes, with Disney filing the first permit in August 2024. However, the process hasn’t been entirely smooth.

The South Florida Water Management District initially requested more information about the environmental impact of the project, causing some delays. Disney responded in December 2024, asking for more time to address concerns, and finally submitted the required documents in January 2025.

While this back-and-forth might have fans worried about potential hold-ups, Disney remains optimistic that construction will begin as planned in early 2025.

It’s worth noting that Magic Kingdom has seen plenty of transformations over the years, but this particular change feels significant. Tom Sawyer Island and Rivers of America have been part of the park since opening day in 1971, offering a quiet escape from the hustle and bustle of Main Street, U.S.A., and Fantasyland.

Despite their historic charm, guest interest in these attractions has dwindled over the years, making way for more modern and engaging experiences.

Along with the Cars expansion, Magic Kingdom is also gearing up for new entertainment options and updates to its skip-the-line service. In 2025, guests can expect fresh shows and parades to enhance their park experience, offering something new even for frequent visitors. With all these changes, it’s clear that Disney is committed to keeping the park evolving while balancing nostalgia with innovation.

For those wondering what’s next, Disney has yet to announce an official opening date for the new Cars land, but given the scale of the project, it’s likely to be one of the most anticipated additions to the park in recent years.

Whether you’re excited for the change or sad to see the classics go, Magic Kingdom is set to look very different in the coming years. Keep an eye out for updates as Disney continues to roll out more details on what’s next for the most visited theme park in the world.