Disney World Location Flattened for Largest Magic Kingdom Expansion Ever

Maleficent meets guests at Disneyland Paris

Credit: Disney

A new era is coming to Central Florida’s Walt Disney World Resort and more information just came to light.

A wide-angle view of Magic Kingdom at Disney World.
Credit: Inside the Magic

A New Frontier at the Magic Kingdom

Frontierland at Magic Kingdom is undergoing its most ambitious transformation in decades, and at the heart of this sweeping overhaul is a Cars-themed area and the long-rumored Villains-themed land. While Disney has yet to release full details, the expansion is moving forward as Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, one of the area’s most iconic attractions, closed on January 6, 2025, for a major refurbishment.

The overhaul includes full tracking and removal of the ride’s maintenance shed, clearing space for what insiders suggest could be the gateway to a dark, immersive realm dedicated entirely to Disney’s most infamous antagonists. Though Disney hasn’t officially confirmed the theme, recent statements teased the attraction would return in 2026 with “a little bit of new magic,” potentially alluding to updated effects inspired by Disneyland Resort’s version.

A nighttime image of the Big Thunder Mountain Railroad entrance at Magic Kingdom.
Credit: Disney

Frontierland will welcome a Cars-themed area that will replace the Rivers of America and Tom Sawyer Island. Disney is developing multiple new attractions for the space, including a high-speed rally ride across rugged terrain and a more gentle experience tailored to families with younger guests. While no official timeline has been given, the project has already received significant backlash due to the removal of the Rivers of America.

Several other corners of Frontierland have already completed their upgrades. The Country Bear Jamboree returned in July 2024 with a refreshed performance featuring reimagined musical numbers and updated storytelling.

Concept art for a 'Cars' racing ride in Frontierland at Walt Disney World Resort at Magic Kingdom.
Credit: Disney

And in one of the area’s most significant transformations, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure—replacing Splash Mountain—officially opened, drawing guests into a vibrant, post-film narrative set in New Orleans. The ride features dynamic scenes and new music.

The Dark Side of the Magic Kingdom

As Disney continues to reshape Frontierland, it is clearly being positioned as a cornerstone of the Magic Kingdom’s next era. While development on the main body of Frontierland has been noticeable, and recent permits show more work is in motion, the so-called “Beyond Big Thunder” project—the Villains Land—has been quieter. Disney called this project its “largest land expansion ever.”

The first image Disney shared of the new Villains Land coming to the Magic Kingdom
Credit: Disney

“…this new land will be home to the Disney Villains we know and loathe from our favorite Walt Disney Animation Studios classic films — “Which means happily ever after may feel like just a distant dream,” Disney Parks Blog wrote last August following the D23 Expo Experiences presentation. “The evil ambition of all these Villains means that the possibilities are endless for the stories that can be told — and visitors to the dark and thorny land should be prepared for whatever chaos might come their way.”

Little is known about what Disney Experiences may include in their first-ever Villains Land. Could Hades host a water-based Underworld ride? Will Maleficent Mountain become reality? Or maybe fans will finally get a “Pull the lever, Kronk!” roller coaster moment. The possibilities are endless.

Villains show at Cinderella Castle
Credit: Disney

While little has been shared about the Villains project timeline, new photos from Kenny the Pirate reveal that Disney has started flattening the area to make way for the construction. In the images, uprooted trees can be seen as well as the machinery performing the work. Judging by how quickly Disney managed to progress with its Tropical Americas redevelopment at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, it will likely not be long until the shape of this project truly comes to light.

For now, all Disney fans know is that “the space will be home to two major attractions, dining, and shopping on an incredibly twisted grand scale…”

How do you feel about Villains Land being the biggest Magic Kingdom expansion to date? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!

