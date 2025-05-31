Things You Didn’t Know About Disneyland’s Infamous ‘Indiana Jones’ Ride

Take a trip as we explore one of Disneyland’s most beloved attractions.

Disneyland is filled to the brim with exciting rides and attractions such as the Haunted Mansion, Matterhorn Bobsleds, “it’s a small world”, and Peter Pan’s Flight. There are so many choices guests can choose from that picking what to wait in line for may prove difficult. However, if there’s one thrill ride you have to experience when visiting Disneyland, it has to be Indiana Jones Adventure.

Indiana Jones Adventure is considered a classic in both Disney Imagineering history and Disney park history. As the name suggests, the ride is based on the Indiana Jones franchise, taking guests on an exciting journey through a cursed temple. Since opening at the Disneyland Resort, it has become a fan-favorite and beloved attraction in the Disney parks and continues to entertain thousands of guests daily.

Below is everything you need to know about this impressive and iconic attraction.

The Ride’s History

While there are so many great attractions at Disneyland, few come close to matching the immersion and theming of the Indiana Jones Adventure. The ride was initially conceived for the Disneyland Resort due to the success of the Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular in Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Walt Disney World. The stunt show features multiple sets and characters themed around the first Indiana Jones film, with the premise that guests would be watching how a real film studio operates. Because of how popular the attraction was, Disney and George Lucas partnered up to create a new attraction for Disneyland that would blow guests away.

George Lucas and Disney previously teamed up in 1987 for the release of Star Tours in Tomorrowland. This ride (at the time) was a state-of-the-art attraction, placing guests right in the middle of their very own Star Wars adventure. Since its opening, the ride has remained popular, with it undergoing a massive refurbishment in 2011, adding even more scenes and characters to the ride, like Darth Vader and Princess Leia, as well as new characters like Kylo Ren, Rey, and Poe Dameron.

Groundbreaking for Disneyland’s Indiana Jones-based attraction, originally called Temple of the Forbidden Eye, occurred in August of 1993. More than 400 Imagineers worked on the attraction’s design and construction.

Just like Joe Rohde with Disney’s Pandora – The World of Avatar, this ride also had a main Imagineer who truly spearheaded the attraction, this time being legendary Disney Imagineer Tony Baxter. Baxter is well known in the Disney community and is responsible for rides like Big Thunder Mountain and Splash Mountain, as well as Disneyland Paris.

The Ride Experience

Indiana Jones Adventure is a first-of-its-kind enhanced motion vehicle (EMV) dark ride, for which Disney filed a patent on November 16, 1995. Although the ride is based on the Indiana Jones film series, an agreement between Harrison Ford and Disney was never met, meaning Ford is not the voice of Indy on the ride. Instead, Dave Temple provided the voice of Indy.

The ride officially opened on March 3, 1995, and featured quite the fanfare. Tons of celebrities were invited, with the list of attendees including George Lucas, then Disney CEO Michael Eisner, Ghostbusters star Dan Aykroyd, The Mummy star Brendan Fraser, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Tony Danza, and Star Wars icon Carrie Fisher.

At the time, Disneyland didn’t have that many thrill rides of this caliber in the park, and because California Adventure had not even opened yet, the park desperately needed another big “E-ticket” attraction. The ride was an instant classic, to say the least.

