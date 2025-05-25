This Genius Hack Will Get You a Disney World Pre-Pandemic Perk for Free

We may be living in the golden age of theme parks. For the first time since the pandemic both Walt Disney World Resort water parks are open simultaneously.

Typhoon Lagoon and Blizzard Beach opened on May 21, and both water parks will remain open until September 7. Since 2019, Disney World has closed one park while keeping the other open to guests.

Having said that, guests will have to pay an additional cost to enter Disney World’s water parks. It’s an extra $70 to get unlimited access to Typhoon Lagoon and Blizzard Beach, but a hack can get you entry to both water parks for free.

New for 2025, Disney World allows guests free entry to the water parks on the day of their hotel check-in at eligible Disney Resorts Collections hotels. This perk is only available to guests registered in your hotel room and only available on the day you check into your hotel.

But there’s a catch. You are allowed to visit one of the two water parks. However, there is a way around this restriction that can get you free access to both water parks.

If you split your stay between two different Disney Resorts Collection hotels, you can use the perk twice and visit Typhoon Lagoon and Blizzard Beach during your next Disney World trip. This is the perfect hack for people who spend more than a week at Disney World or who don’t mind changing hotels.

For the record, you don’t have to switch hotels; you just have to switch rooms to get this perk. So, if you upgrade your room to a suite for a couple of nights, you are technically checking in and can still visit the water parks.

This would require some prior planning. You can stay a couple of nights at a Magic Kingdom Resort and use that time to visit Magic Kingdom exclusively, then switch to an EPCOT resort and spend the remaining time at EPCOT and Hollywood Studios.

Pretty good strategy!! Split stay, two resorts, two free water park tickets!! pic.twitter.com/bm3QuswH0W — Disney Clips Guy (@disneytipsguy) May 23, 2025

This is one slight catch to this plan if you switch hotels. Disney World does not allow suitcases on its resort buses, so you’d have to Uber or take a taxi to switch hotels.

If visiting both water parks this summer is important to you, use this hack and save yourself some cash.

What is your best Disney World hack for saving money? Let us know in the comments.