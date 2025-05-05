Home » Theme Parks » Disney Parks

Disney Park Reopens After Extended Closure With Another Round of Disney World Price Increases

Overview of Typhoon Lagoon

Credit: Disney

It has taken over six years, but Disney World fans finally get a pre-pandemic perk back. No, it’s not free Magic Bands or the return of the Magical Express, but it’s something.

Magical Express Bus pulling up at the resort
Credit: Disney

For the first time since 2019, Disney World will open its two water parks at the same time. Starting May 21 through September 7, both Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon will open simultaneously.

Blizzard Beach closed on April 30 for a brief three-week refurbishment. A day later, Typhoon Lagoon opened after more than six months of closure. Disney reported that both parks will be open starting May 21.

Despite the extended closure, guests were not greeted with many new or improved items at Typhoon Lagoon. However, they were greeted with one major unpleasant surprise.

Typhoon Lagoon
Credit: Disney

Every food item in the park saw a price increase, ranging from 20 cents to as high as 80 cents for some of the larger items and one surprise item.

Disney also announced last week that guests could no longer use the Walt Disney World Resort refillable mugs at the water parks. After making that announcement, Disney increased the price of a regular soda by 80 cents and a bottle of water by 25 cents.

Guests enjoying the wave pool at Typhoon Lagoon
Credit: Disney

In the grand scheme of a Walt Disney World vacation, paying an additional quarter or more for lunch doesn’t seem like much, but guests see it as just another upcharge Disney has placed on nearly everything in its parks. Guests are especially upset that these increases are taking place at a water park that has been closed for months and has limited dining options for guests who spend the day there during the hot summer months.

Disney explains the rarity of both water parks being open on a rotating schedule as a way to keep the parks well-maintained for guests. However, most experts believe that staffing issues force Disney to alternate the open water park.

Typhoon Lagoon Concept
Credit: Disney

While Disney fans are getting both water parks, Disney has found a way to make them pay for it with yet another price increase.

How have Disney World’s price increases impacted your vacations? Let us know in the comments. 

