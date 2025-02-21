Inflation Remains Steady for Most Vacations Unless You’re Heading to a Disney Park

As American families start to head out on their spring break vacations or plan their summer trips, one thing is on everyone’s mind: inflation. While prices stabilized a little over the last six months, January saw a three percent increase in inflation.

While most people are focusing on eggs, which have reached an all-time high, everything else has increased in price. And with tariffs about to kick in on Canadian oil, this could dramatically impact your 2025 vacation.

Fortune took a deep dive into inflation and exactly how it will impact your upcoming vacation, and the news is not all bad except for one glaring exception.

The study found that flying is much cheaper now compared to 15 years ago. Scott Keyes, founder of Going.Com, said:

Compared to everything else we buy, airfare today is near its all-time lows. As I like to put it, we’re living in the Golden Age of Cheap Flights.

Along with flying, the stronger dollar makes it cheaper to travel abroad. With tourists over-running some international hot spots, it might seem like a bad time for international travel, but it’s cheaper now than 15 years ago.

Melanie Fish, head of Expedia Group brands public relations, said:

Now is the time to fly and explore new destinations where the U.S. dollar goes further. Expedia has seen a significant increase in international flight searches as savvy travelers take advantage of the strong U.S. dollar to stretch their travel budgets in destinations like Tokyo, London, Cancun, Barcelona and Punta Cana.

The study also found that hotel prices, when adjusted for inflation, have stayed basically unchanged for the last 15 years. That also includes short-term rentals like VRBOs and AirBandBs.

Even better news for theme park travelers is that the prices at regional theme parks have also stayed pretty steady over the past 15 years. Fortune included Universal Studios Hollywood, Busch Gardens Williamsburg, Six Flags Over Texas, and Knots Berry Farm among its regional theme parks, whose prices have remained unchanged.

So, that’s the good news for theme park travelers; now comes the bad.

For years, Walt Disney World and Disneyland guests have been complaining about price increases at the parks, and they were right. According to Fortune, Disney World tickets have increased nine times the rate of inflation over the last decade.

Disney has acknowledged that it has started to price some guests out of its Parks, but the company has done little to address its pricing issues.

While this holds true for Disney’s domestic parks, pricing has remained relatively steady for Disney’s international parks. So, it could be cheaper to fly to Disneyland Paris rather than go to Walt Disney World Resort.

So, while the inflation news is relatively good for travelers, it’s even worse for Disney fans.