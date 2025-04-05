Disney World Is Bringing Back Free Bag Service, but Fans Want the Magical Express Too

Disney fans received a shock this week. Disney World announced that one of its pre-COVID services would be returning, and it would be free.

Disney World announced that the free bag service would be returning but on an extremely limited basis. Guests staying at Disney World’s value resorts and flying on Southwest could drop their bags off with Luggage Assistance, and those bags would arrive at the airport free of charge.

It is a limited pilot program, but based on social media feedback, Disney World could soon expand it to all its resort hotels. Is this Disney’s answer to the opening of Epic Universe? Perhaps, but who cares? It’s a pre-COVID-free Disney World hotel perk that’s returned.

However, that got guests thinking about other pre-COVID free resort perks that could also return as Disney World responds to the positive press coming out of Universal Orlando. And there was one that every Disney fan wanted to return: Magical Express.

Possible Return of Magical Express

Before the pandemic, bag service and Magical Express went hand in hand. Guests would check their luggage at the airport, get on to their flight, and their luggage would magically appear in their hotel room later that day.

When Disney World guests arrived at Orlando International Airport, they were sent to the basement to wait for their free trip to their Walt Disney World Resort Hotel. After a short wait, guests boarded the Magical Express and were back in the Disney bubble.

After a flight, it was a convenient and relaxing way to get from the airport to Disney World, and guests have long begged for its return. Guests are now theorizing that with the return of a pilot program for bag service, Magical Express could be next.

Guests have also theorized that Disney World could announce the return of Magical Express on May 22, the day Epic Universe opens, to take some of the shine off Universal’s new park.

It hurts less to spend so much to stay on property when you feel like you're getting perks & amenities. Magical Express & resort flight check-in made you feel like you entered the Disney World bubble from the beginning of your stay until you got in line at TSA to go home 🙂 https://t.co/WiNjJ2WN1f — DVCGUY (@DVCGUY1) April 1, 2025

Getting to and from the airport has become yet another struggle for Disney World guests, and the return of the Magical Express would relieve one of those burdens.

However, Disney has not made any announcements about the return of the Magical Express. Guests are just hoping and begging that one of the beloved free perks of staying at a Walt Disney World Resort hotel will finally return.

Next up, free Magic Bands.

How would you feel about the return of the Magical Express?