I Found The Abandoned Disney Store Disney Strategically Reopened After 5+ Years

There’s a little more life in Animation Courtyard today—because the In Character Shop is officially open again at Disney’s Hollywood Studios!

The long-dormant store quietly reopened to guests on Sunday, May 25, 2025, and fans of The Little Mermaid will definitely want to stop in.

Wait… That Store Was Closed?

Yep. If you don’t remember the last time you were able to shop here, you’re not alone. The In Character Shop closed back in 2019 due to heat-related issues, according to Cast Members. And then… it just stayed closed.

The following year, the COVID-19 shutdown happened, and nearby Voyage of the Little Mermaid never returned either. For years, this side of the park has felt like it was frozen in time (no, not that Frozen).

But now, something’s finally stirring again.

What You’ll Find Inside

While the old hanging signs for the store are gone, the shop is still officially listed as In Character on the My Disney Experience app and the Walt Disney World website. Current hours are 9 AM to 8 PM daily.

Inside, the space has been refreshed and lightly rethemed with The Little Mermaid in mind—likely as a nod to what’s coming next door.

You’ll spot framed art of Ariel, Flounder, and Sebastian decorating the checkout area, and the shelves are stocked with familiar favorites: Disney Princess gear, Mickey & Friends plush, apparel, and accessories.

It’s not a full overhaul, but it’s a big improvement over the dark, empty storefront that’s been sitting there for years.

The Timing Is Everything

So, why now?

The answer is simple: “The Little Mermaid – A Musical Adventure” debuts in the adjacent theater on May 27, replacing the former Voyage of the Little Mermaid show. The shop reopening is perfectly timed to catch the surge of guests visiting for the new production.

Also launching that day? The brand-new “Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After” over at Sunset Showcase Theater.

With two fresh shows arriving in one day, Disney is clearly setting the stage for a mini-comeback for this area of Hollywood Studios—and bringing back the shop is a smart step in the right direction.

If you’re heading to Disney’s Hollywood Studios soon, swing by Animation Courtyard and check out the reopened In Character Shop. It’s a great place to cool off, grab a gift, and enjoy a little Mermaid nostalgia ahead of the new show.