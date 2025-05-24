Plus Sized Princess? Body Shaming Comments Plague New Princess Casting

Yesterday, Walt Disney World shared an exciting first look at the revived The Little Mermaid – A Musical Adventure at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, offering fans a sneak peek at what’s to come when the beloved show returns with new puppets, props, scenery, effects, and songs.

The preview video featured glimpses of the stunning new production, showcasing the intricate craftsmanship behind the updated design elements and offering a fresh take on the classic Disney story.

New Show Receives Mixed Reception

While many guests expressed excitement over the reimagined show, some comments under the video preview sparked controversy, particularly those directed at the performance of the show’s lead. The criticism centered around the actress playing the iconic role of Ariel, with some users making negative remarks about her appearance and body type. One commenter wrote,

“And a fat mermaid? We get that being overweight is the result of overeating and lack of exercise, and a mermaid eats fish and seaweed and does nothing but swim their entire life.” Another commenter jokingly remarked, “She doesn’t look little.”

The most discussed criticism involved the tail puppet used in the show, which some felt was unflattering to the performer. Critics voiced concerns that the design of the puppet detracted from the visual appeal of the performance.

The backlash sparked a broader conversation about body image and the treatment of performers, especially in the world of entertainment, where appearance is often scrutinized. Many fans defended the performer, emphasizing the importance of inclusivity and diversity in casting and praising the revitalization of a show that has long been a fan favorite.

It is important to note that Disney has yet to release an official response to the comments. However, the casting of Ariel, like many of Disney’s characters, has been a subject of ongoing discussions within the theme park and entertainment industry.

Will This New Show Sink or Swim?

The updated show at Disney’s Hollywood Studios is set to feature several new elements, including the aforementioned puppetry upgrades, which are expected to enhance the storytelling and visual appeal of the production. The revamp also includes new songs, offering a modern twist on the familiar tunes and introducing new music that will captivate audiences with a fresh soundtrack.

Despite the negative feedback surrounding some aspects of the performance, the majority of viewers seem excited about the revamped show and are eager to experience the updated The Little Mermaid when it officially debuts.

The integration of new technology and artistry is widely anticipated to enhance the magical experience of Disney’s live performances, with many fans looking forward to the chance to see how the show’s iconic moments are reimagined.

As the opening date approaches, Disney is likely to continue receiving feedback from fans and guests, with some hoping that this revival can spark a broader conversation about representation in theme park performances and entertainment at large.

The revival of The Little Mermaid – A Musical Adventure promises to deliver a fresh and exciting iteration of a beloved Disney classic, though it seems that some areas of the production, including casting and design elements, will continue to be a topic of public discussion as the show moves forward.