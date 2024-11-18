Disney Accused of ‘Desecrating’ Greek Culture With Latest ‘Percy Jackson’ Casting Decision

After the trauma of the films, Percy Jackson fans held out hope that the books would get the adaptation they deserved when Disney+ started working on the television series. Fans were rewarded with a fantastic show that has a 94 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

With those high expectations in place, fans are now gearing up for season two of Percy Jackson. As the show and cast for the next season start to round into shape, Disney is facing another controversy in its casting decisions.

Disney has cast singer/actress Andra Day as the Greek Goddess Athena in season two. Day is best known for voicing Sweet Tea in Cars 3 (2017) and playing Billie Holiday in The United States v. Billie Holiday (2021).

As soon as the announcement hit social media, there was a backlash to casting Day, who is African American, to play a fictional Greek goddess. Some on social media called it a “double standard” and “disrespectful” to Greek culture. However, this isn’t the first time Disney faced backlash for its casting in the show.

Walker Scobell plays Percy Jackson in the series, and Leah Jeffries plays Annabeth Chase. Some fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice their displeasure with the casting of Leah Jeffries, who is African American, in the role of Annabeth Chase, who is described in the Percy Jackson books as being “blond.”

One fan wrote on X:

So far I feel like the new Percy Jackson show is a big let down. Like again in the first movie they didn’t get Annabeth right once again. I’m not being racist but Annabeth should be white not Black l have nothing against her being Black. They just need it to be like the book.

But once fans got a look at the TV show, they immediately jumped to Jeffries’ defense, with one fan writing on X that she “cried” when she saw that the daughter of Athena was African American. And Rick Riordan was quick to jump to her defense.

Riordan said:

As strong as Leah is, as much as we have discussed the potential for this kind of reaction and the intense pressure this role will bring, the negative comments she has received online are out of line. They need to stop. Now. You are judging her appropriateness for this role solely and exclusively on how she looks. She is a Black girl playing someone who was described in the books as white. Friends, that is racism.

This isn’t the first time Disney has faced backlash for changing a character. Critics were angry when Disney cast Halle Bailey as Ariel in the live-action Little Mermaid and Rachel Ziegler in the live-action Snow White. It is important to remember that this is a fictional TV show based on a book series about Greek mythology. And that Leah Jeffries just turned 14. The young actor has handled this better than most adults on X.

Jeffries said:

I listen to people say things and try to tear me down. They say you are not her [Annabeth]. You can’t play her like Alexandra Daddario. But, you know what? They’re right. I’m not her, and I cannot play like her. But, I’m going to show you who I am, and how I’m going to play it. I’m not trying to be like anyone else. I want to be myself, and I want to make sure that other girls understand that too.

Despite the controversy before the show aired, nearly every critic and fan agreed that Jeffries was perfect for the role, and fans should give Disney the benefit of the doubt about Day being as great as Athena. It is also important to note that these are fictional characters that people are complaining about.

Percy Jackson season two has already started filming and is expected to land on Disney+ sometime in 2025.