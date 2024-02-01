‘Percy Jackson’ Gets Exciting Season 2 Update

Even though nothing has publically been announced by Disney, the showrunners of Percy Jackson and the Olympians have given an exciting update for season two of the beloved series.

Based on the hit book series by Rick Riordan, Percy Jackson and the Olympians has proven to be equally successful as a Disney+ original series, garnering over 26 million views and critical acclaim, partially due to incredible performances from Walker Scobell as the titular hero, Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth Chase, Aryan Simhadri as Grover Underwood, Virginia Kull as Sally Jackson, Toby Stephens as the Greek god Poseidon, and the late Lance Reddick as Zeus.

Needless to say, fans love the Percy Jackson TV show and want to see a second season. However, there has been no word from Disney whether the series has been renewed. Despite this, showrunners Jon Steinberg and Dan Shotz seem optimistic.

‘Percy Jackson’ Season 2 Isn’t Greenlit… But They’re Working On It Anyways

Percy Jackson and the Olympians has proven to be a massive success for Disney+, becoming one of the most streamed original series in the history of the platform. However, the Walt Disney Company has still not decided whether they want to greenlight a second season or not.

While this may seem disheartening to fans of the show, co-showrunners Jon Steinberg and Dan Shotz don’t seem to be worried. In fact, Shotz, in particular, seems confident that the beloved show will be renewed. At least that’s what he said in an interview with Variety after revealing that the writers’ room has already made great progress on season two.

“There is an awareness on everyone’s part that the demand for the show seems to suggest we should probably not stop making it.”

So even though there’s no word from Disney whether audiences will ever see more of the Percy Jackson series, it seems that the second season will be here sooner than you think. At least that’ll be the case if Rick Riordan, Dan Shotz, and Jon Steinberg have their way.

