Disney Has Found the Next Franchise To Replace Marvel

It’s no secret that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has struggled over the last few hours. However, the good news is that Disney already has its next great franchise ready to go: Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

Since making its Disney+ debut on December 19, the fantasy series – which focuses on a young boy named Percy (Walker Scobell) who finds out he’s the son of a Greek god – has proven a hit with fans and critics alike. Its first season currently has a Critics Score of 96% on Rotten Tomatoes, far outpacing that of the first adaptation back in 2010 (which sits at 49%).

Numbers are just as good behind the scenes. Disney has reported that an incredible 26.2 million viewers watched the premiere episode of Percy Jackson and the Olympians after three weeks on both Disney+ and Hulu, dubbing it the biggest Disney Branded Television premiere of all time.

This week, Nielsen also released the streaming ratings for the show’s two-episode premiere. This amassed 572 million minutes of watch time in the U.S. alone, which works out to approximately 7.15 million complete streams.

These numbers become even more impressive when you compare them to the performance of recent Marvel projects. The last two Marvel shows to debut on Disney+ have failed to strike the same chord with viewers. The premiere of Secret Invasion hit 461 million minutes while the season two premiere of Loki reached 446 million minutes in total viewing time.

With fans and critics alike seemingly growing exhausted by the MCU – primarily its increasingly complex and bloated canon – there have been questions about which franchise Disney will lean into next. Until recently, Marvel was Disney’s top-performing cash cow. While Star Wars remains popular with fans, it’s also experienced the same fatigue since the disappointing release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019).

Percy Jackson seems like the obvious IP to take that spot. Not only is the show’s first season a hit, but there are four more books (thus four more seasons) of material to go. Should Disney wish to take the franchise even further, the author of this source material, Rick Riordan, penned a second five-book series – Heroes of Olympus – that featured the same characters, as well as a new cast of demigods inspired by Roman mythology. Unlike a lot of spinoffs and sequels, Heroes of Olympus was also extremely well-received by fans.

As if that’s not enough, Riordan has also written multiple short stories featuring the characters, as well as adjacent series – The Kane Chronicles (inspired by Egyptian mythology), Magnus Chase and the Gods of Asgard (inspired by Norse mythology), The Trials of Apollo (focused on side characters from the original series) – featuring guest appearances from Percy Jackson characters, not to mention an ongoing trilogy that covers Percy’s transition from high school to college.

From the millennials that read the books when they were first released, to the younger readers only recently delving into the series, there’s also the fact that Percy Jackson has its grip on multiple generations of audiences. Yes, Marvel has the same nostalgia factor for plenty of people – but it’s been done over, and over, and over again for the past 15 years, and doesn’t exactly seem to be getting better. All Percy Jackson fans have had to tide them over screen-wise is two films released in the early 2010s that were so poorly received, even Riordan himself recently called for “bad film erasure” to do its job and scrub them from pop culture memory.

There’s no doubt that Marvel will rebound in time. For now, however, we have plenty of Percy to go around – and that’s more than a good successor.

Have you watched Percy Jackson and the Olympians yet? Share your thoughts on the series in the comments!