BREAKING: Percy Jackson Gets Official Disney World Attraction

Percy Jackson and the Olympians might be the shot in the arm the Walt Disney Company needs after a season of flops, but Percy, Grover, Annabeth, and the gods of Mount Olympus aren’t just bound to Disney+ or Rick Riordan’s book series. As of today, they are heading for Hollywood Studios.

The series has had more than a positive response amongst fans and currently sits under Bluey as one of the most-watched shows on the magical streaming service. With the books’ popularity and the new series’ success, it was only natural that Disney jumped on the hype train and brought Olympus to the parks.

The Walt Disney World Resort made the official announcement that Percy Jackson and the Olympians would be joining the One Man’s Dream exhibit at Walt Disney Presents.

Percy Jackson Makes Disney World Debut

Per the official announcement from the Disney Parks Blog,

“For a limited time, the space will feature artifacts and costumes from the show, a photo op and an inside look at the series, which chronicles a quest set out by Percy Jackson (son of Poseidon), Annabeth Chase (daughter of Athena) and Grover Underwood (a satyr protector) to find Zeus’ Master Bolt before the summer solstice.”

The venue is no stranger to showing off some of Disney’s toys from its shows and movies, but this marks the first official appearance outside of a book or screen adaptation for the series. Depending on the show’s further success, it might not be the only occurrence.

The last Disney+ creation to seep into the parks was the beloved Mandalorian of Star Wars fame. As the Percy Jackson series climbs the charts, how long will it be before we start seeing satyrs and centaurs cavorting through ABC Commissary?

Joking aside, the series has had more than ample time to grow its fanbase thanks to the success of the books. The transition from the screen to the Disney parks isn’t that far-fetched.

While it seems more logical for Disney to tie it in to something like Hercules, the House of Mouse is already taking notes of its popularity, selling Camp Halfblood tee shirts on shopDisney is one thing, but devoting an entire wing of their Walt Disney shrine is definitely another.

At this point, it’s unknown just how far Disney might push the franchise. That said, money talks, and the studio will definitely listen.

