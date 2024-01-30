Guests Given Warning About Visiting Magic Kingdom in 2024

If you’re visiting Walt Disney World Resort in 2024, you need to know about the latest developments happening at the theme parks, particularly Magic Kingdom.

Magic Kingdom is easily the busiest Disney World park that you’ll see on a daily basis. While Disney’s Hollywood, EPCOT, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom can certainly get packed and see wait times rise depending on the season and time of year, Magic Kingdom is typically packed every day regardless of what time of year you visit.

Magic Kingdom has the most offerings of any Disney World theme park, comprised of multiple sections like Tomorrowland, Frontierland, Fantasyland, Adventureland, and Liberty Square. Outside of the iconic rides like Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, “it’s a small world”, Jungle Cruise, and others, many Disney park guests come for the entertainment offerings like the Festival of Fantasy Parade, Mickey’s Magical Friendship Faire, and the beloved nighttime spectacular Happily Ever After.

However, if you’re planning to visit Magic Kingdom later this year, this is your warning that crowds could be at a historic high for the Disney park, particularly due to the work being done in Frontierland.

Disney fans swamped Magic Kingdom last year for the opening of TRON Lightcycle / Run as they attempted to get spots in the Virtual Queue or buy Individual Lightning Lane passes for the ride. With that in mind, right now, there is only one attraction in operation on the farthest side of the theme park in Frontierland: Big Thunder Mountain Railroad.

With Big Thunder Mountain the only attraction open in Frontierland, we can expect that crowds– particularly this spring and early summer– will likely be seen together in other areas of the park. However, that’s going to be completely flipped on its head later this year with two major openings.

The line to get inside of Country Bear Jamboree on the attraction’s last day was way longer than most Disney World fans could’ve ever expected. When the show, which is expected to reopen in the summer of this year, does become available again, we can imagine that Frontierland crowds will be back at a fever pitch. This is only going to be amplified when Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, which is replacing Splash Mountain, opens later in the year.

The expectation is that Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will open with a Virtual Queue to address potential crowding, but its opening still means that more visitors will be coming to Magic Kingdom, particularly in the weeks just after its opening.

With so many developments happening at the Disney park this year– particularly in Frontierland– this is your warning to keep your eyes peeled on the latest announcements coming from Disney World because it may very well affect your vacation planning.

Are you planning a Disney World trip for later this year? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!