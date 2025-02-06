Guests Ask Disney to Close “Sad Shell” of Hollywood Studios

When it comes to Disney’s attractions, restaurants, hotels, basically anything to do with the theme parks, fans are full of opinions about what they think works best. “Armchair Imagineers” can have some pretty good ideas, and sometimes you wonder why Disney doesn’t listen to them, especially when they seem to collectively agree on something.

Then again, it seems that Disney may have finally listened when, last year, they announced that a Villain-themed land would be coming to the Magic Kingdom. Construction on the new land is set to begin this year.

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Over the years, Walt Disney World’s four theme parks—Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom—have each received their fair share of criticism. Guests have loved and hated certain additions, ride rethemes, and restaurant changes.

Perhaps one of the most hotly debated theme parks is Disney’s Hollywood Studios. While many guests are fans of places like Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and Toy Story Land, the park is frequently criticized for not having a very cohesive theme. A lot of people think the park is just a place where Disney throws lands that don’t fit anywhere else.

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One Reddit user took to the platform to vent about one area of the theme park that they think should be shut down. They claimed it is a “sad shell of a land” and a “boring brick alleyway.” The area they are writing about? Pixar Plaza.

Here’s what they had to say about the seemingly neglected area.

I bet you thought I was gonna say Animation Courtyard, right? Well this time I’m giving ol’ Launch Bay a break to drag its neighbor… Pixar Plaza. Talk about a bland, pointless dead end. This area used to be a gateway into the Studio Backlot Tour and the Streets of America back in the day. Housing the entrance to Midway Mania until Toy Story Land opened. I liked the Municiberg (Incredibles) overlay that was done in conjunction with Incredibles 2 a few years back. But these days it’s a sad shell of a land, occasionally used to meet Pixar characters in a boring brick alleyway. What’s the point? I do really like the Edna Mode meet and greet space, but other than that it’s so un-inspired. What are your thoughts on this area? Could Disney do anything to improve it?

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According to the Walt Disney World website, Pixar Plaza is really only a place for Pixar meet-and-greets. Guests can meet characters like Mr. Incredible, Mrs. Incredible, Frozone, and Sulley from Monsters, Inc. (2001).

One guest said that they enjoyed the area, but did agree that a retheme was needed, and more effort needed to be put into the area.

I kinda like keeping it an area for meet and greets but increase the theming, decorations, overall atmosphere…make it over-the-top and fun. My daughter got to meet Joy, FroZone, Sulley, and Mrs. Incredible in 20 minutes a few weeks ago and it was the highlight of her day.

One person noted that Sulley would likely be moved once the new Monstropolis area is completed at the park. The new land will be taking the place of the Muppet area that currently exists. The Redditor suggested getting rid of the characters from The Incredibles (2004) and turning the area into one themed towards Pixar’s hit Inside Out franchise.

In addition, I feel like it’s only logical that Sully will be moved to Monsters Inc land once it’s complete. Goofy and Max we’re always in a weird meet and greet spot out there, maybe some kind of retheme if to include them? Otherwise, probably voting to kick the Incredibles elsewhere and make this an Inside Out themed area.

However, some defended the area, mainly because it is a quiet spot to rest and relax in an otherwise hectic park. Pixar Plaza is not always open for character meet-and-greets, so when there are no characters, it can be a nice place to escape the crowds, relax, and enjoy a nice snack before rushing off to another experience.

Disney has not announced that they are planning on closing or revamping the area. However, the nearby Lightning McQueen’s Racing Academy closed in October to make way for a new Villains-themed stage show that is coming to the park this summer.

Do you like the Pixar Plaza area of Hollywood Studios? Or would you like to see Disney do something else with the space? Share your thoughts in the comments!