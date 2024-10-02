Disney World Files To Demolish Hollywood Studios Area, Changes Incoming for Guests

In an exciting development for Walt Disney World Resort fans, major changes are set to take place within Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Recent filings indicate that Walt Disney Imagineers are ready to build the new Disney Villains show coming to the Sunset Blvd. area of the Disney park.

New Disney Villains Show Announcement

Theme and Concept of the Show

As previously announced at D23 Expo 2024, the new Disney Villains show is slated to debut in the summer of 2025. This live production will bring beloved and notorious characters from the Disney universe to life in an exciting and theatrical manner.

This live production will celebrate iconic villains, including Maleficent, Cruella de Vil, and Captain Hook, each offering a unique twist that captures their wicked charm. The theme centers around the mysterious realm of the Magic Mirror, allowing guests to dive into a narrative filled with drama and excitement.

Location and Construction Details

Disney’s Hollywood Studios will host the new show in the Sunset Showcase Theater, which currently houses Lightning McQueen’s Racing Academy. According to the newly filed permits, Walt Disney World Resort is partnering with Whiting-Turner Contracting Company.

The Central Florida Disney park previously partnered with this contractor to create World Celebration Gardens at EPCOT and other projects.

The permit requests permission for “general construction,” so it provides little detail about upcoming work at the Sunset Showcase Theater. It’s valid until September 27, 2025, suggesting that Walt Disney World Resort plans to debut the new Disney Villains show on schedule next year.

Closing of Lightning McQueen’s Racing Academy

As Disney prepares for the new villains show, it is pertinent to note that Lightning McQueen’s Racing Academy will hold its final performance on October 7, 2024. Since opening in 2019, this attraction has offered guests an energetic and fun-filled experience with beloved characters from Pixar’s Cars (2006), primarily targeting younger audiences.

Future Attractions and Developments

Disney Villains-Themed Land at Magic Kingdom

In addition to the upcoming attractions at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, further developments are in the works for other parts of Walt Disney World Resort.

A Disney Villains-themed land has been announced for Magic Kingdom Park, which is expected to complement the live show by deepening the experience of Disney’s darker characters. Details about the new land remain under wraps, but it’s set to take over empty land “Beyond Big Thunder Mountain Railroad.”

Cars Comes to Magic Kingdom

Lightning McQueen isn’t totally losing his presence at Walt Disney World Resort. Alongside the Disney Villains Land coming to Magic Kingdom Park, two Cars rides are set to replace Tom Sawyer Island and Rivers of America in Frontierland.

Related: Disney California Adventure Announces Total Retheme, Gives Guests Final Notice

An opening date hasn’t been announced for either Magic Kingdom Park project, but construction permits have already been filed.

Are you a Disney Villains fan? Test your knowledge with our Disney Villains Jeopardy! below:

What villains do you want to see at Disney’s Hollywood Studios? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!