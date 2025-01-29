Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom Prepare for $8 Billion Restructuring

Disney (DIS) has been making headlines with its commitment to expanding its theme parks in the United States.

The Walt Disney Company has already spoken about “turbocharging” investments, and its latest 2024 Annual Report provides new insight into just how much money Disney is willing to invest in the future.

With major projects on the horizon and billions of dollars set aside for improvements, here’s what DIS fans can expect in the coming years.

Turbocharged Investments in Disney Parks

The term “turbocharged” has become a key phrase in Disney’s investment strategy, first introduced by CEO Bob Iger in a 2023 email to the New York Times. In September 2023, Disney announced it would invest a staggering $60 billion into its theme park division over the next decade.

This is nearly double the previous investment levels, reinforcing Disney’s commitment to expanding and enhancing its parks.

Iger emphasized that there are “far fewer limits to our parks business than people think.” He highlighted that by dramatically increasing investments and leveraging Disney’s most popular intellectual properties (I.P.), the company’s theme park experiences will be taken to the next level.

Despite the ambitious plans, DIS executives have yet to break ground on many projects. However, this is set to change in 2025, as major projects will soon be underway at Walt Disney World and beyond.

$5.4 Billion Invested in 2024

According to DIS’s 2024 Annual Report, the company invested $5.4 billion in capital expenditures across its divisions. The breakdown includes:

$3.7 billion in the Disney Experiences division (theme parks, resorts, and cruise ships)

in the Disney Experiences division (theme parks, resorts, and cruise ships) $977 million in Entertainment

in Entertainment $10 million in Sports

in Sports $766 million in Corporate expenditures

Disney also reported an additional $1.47 billion under “cash used in other investing activities,” bringing the total 2024 investment to $6.88 billion. However, for forecasting purposes, Disney is basing future spending on a $5 billion baseline.

For 2025, Disney has projected an $8 billion investment in capital expenditures—$3 billion more than in 2024. The majority of this increase will be allocated to the Disney Experiences division, which includes:

New cruise ship fleet expansions

New attractions and guest experiences at theme parks

Historically, DIS tends to project higher spending than it actually executes, but even with slight adjustments, this $8 billion forecast is the largest and most ambitious spending plan in recent years.

Where Will the Money Be Spent?

DIS fans can expect several major projects to take shape across U.S. theme parks. While Disney has dedicated significant funds to its cruise line business, several new theme park projects are also on the horizon:

Disney’s Animal Kingdom

The first phase of the Tropical Americas project has officially begun, replacing parts of DinoLand U.S.A. The remaining sections of DinoLand are expected to close in early 2025, with a projected 2027 opening for the new land.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios

The Muppets Courtyard area, including MuppetVision 3D, will close permanently on June 7, 2025. The area will be transformed into a Monsters Inc.-themed land, a long-awaited addition for Pixar fans.

Magic Kingdom Expansion

One of the biggest rumored projects is the transformation of Tom Sawyer Island and the Rivers of America into a Cars-themed expansion for Frontierland. While Disney has yet to announce a closure date, construction is expected to begin within the next year.

Long-Term Expansion Plans for Disney

In addition to the projects already confirmed, DIS has previously stated that $17 billion is earmarked for Walt Disney World alone over the next decade. Given the current slate of projects, it’s likely that what we’re seeing now is just the first phase of Disney’s long-term vision for its parks.

While some Disney fans may feel skeptical about the pace of development, these investments mark a significant shift toward major growth for DIS’s theme parks. With billions set aside for new attractions, expansions, and cruise ships, Disney is positioning itself for an exciting decade ahead.

Stay tuned for more updates as Disney’s theme park transformations begin to take shape!

Source: BlogMickey