Is Netflix Purchasing Disney? CEO Ted Sarandos Officially Talks Replacing Bob Iger

As Disney edges closer to CEO Bob Iger’s 2026 retirement deadline, speculation swirls around who might take the reins of the iconic entertainment giant.

While Disney insiders such as Dana Walden and Josh D’Amaro are being closely considered, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos, once floated as an external candidate, recently dismissed any interest in the position, underscoring his focus on Netflix’s future growth.

With the company’s stock fluctuating and investor confidence in flux, Disney announced that James Gorman, a veteran of Morgan Stanley, will assume the role of board chair in January, taking over from Nike’s Mark Parker.

Gorman, who has led Morgan Stanley for 14 years and is credited with transforming it into a wealth management powerhouse, will be responsible for overseeing Disney’s succession planning. He’ll lead a committee tasked with vetting potential candidates to fill Iger’s shoes—one of the most closely watched decisions in corporate entertainment.

Disney’s Internal Candidates and the Hunt for Iger’s Successor

For months, Disney has reportedly been evaluating both internal and external contenders, with leading Disney executives seen as the likely favorites. Dana Walden, co-chair of Disney Entertainment, has garnered attention for her creative instincts and track record of commercial successes in television, putting her in a position comparable to Iger’s own background.

Josh D’Amaro, the charismatic head of Disney Parks, and Jimmy Pitaro, head of ESPN, are also seen as compelling options, each bringing unique strengths in key segments of Disney’s business. Alan Bergman, a longtime Disney film executive, rounds out the list, known for his extensive experience in the studio division and numerous box-office successes.

Sarandos Clears the Air on Disney Speculation

Among the buzz surrounding Disney’s executive search, Ted Sarandos has been a name speculated by industry insiders and fans alike. However, the Netflix co-CEO swiftly shut down rumors of his interest in the Disney role at the recent WSJ Tech Live conference.

“It’s not even on my mind, really,” Sarandos told the audience. “What we’re doing here at Netflix is so exciting,” he added, noting the enormous potential for continued growth and innovation within Netflix, a company he’s helped build for over two decades.

Sarandos recounted Netflix’s transformation from a DVD rental service to a streaming powerhouse that now boasts nearly 300 million global subscribers. Reflecting on his journey with the platform, he emphasized Netflix’s unique position in the streaming world, which continues to evolve under his and co-CEO Greg Peters’ leadership.

“We’re focused on pushing Netflix forward,” Sarandos explained. He praised Netflix’s co-CEO model, noting how Peters handles technical operations while he oversees content strategy.

“We need to build a company where our tech employees feel like they work at the greatest tech company in the world, and our creative employees need to feel like they work at the best entertainment company,” he said, adding that Netflix’s setup allows the company to balance the demands of a tech-driven platform with the need for a dynamic creative culture.

Sarandos underscored the harmony he shares with Peters, contrasting their co-leadership model with historically fraught leadership structures, referencing Rome’s co-emperors as an example. “It doesn’t work everywhere,” he quipped, acknowledging that Netflix’s internal culture, which he describes as relatively apolitical, makes their partnership effective.

Disney’s Path Forward Amid Industry Shifts

As Disney approaches its early 2026 timeline for a new CEO announcement, industry analysts anticipate a heavy focus on internal candidates, despite occasional musings around external options.

With Iger’s contract slated to end in December 2026, Disney’s leadership transition will mark the end of an era that saw the company’s acquisition of Pixar, Marvel, and Lucasfilm, as well as the expansion into the streaming world with Disney+.

Under Gorman’s leadership as board chair, Disney hopes to find a CEO who can uphold Iger’s legacy while navigating new challenges, from shifting audience preferences to intensified competition in streaming. Gorman’s experience with long-term strategy and executive succession at Morgan Stanley is expected to be invaluable as Disney seeks to secure its next chapter.

While the list of potential successors remains speculative, the clarity around Sarandos’ stance at least narrows the field. As one of Hollywood’s most closely watched companies, Disney’s next choice for CEO will shape its direction for years to come, with fans and investors watching intently to see who will step into Iger’s shoes.