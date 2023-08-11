Disney “Will Fall,” Self-Proclaimed Prophet Claims in Viral Social Media Post

Is it the end of The Walt Disney Company? CEO Bob Iger boasts that the House of Mouse is doing better than ever. But a self-proclaimed Facebook prophet and her followers believe the “woke” corporation is doomed.
Conservatives turned against the company in droves when former CEO Bob Chapek stood up against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s Parental Rights in Education Act, known popularly as the “Don’t Say Gay” law. They took issue with LGBTQIA+ representation in films such as Strange World (2022) and Lightyear (2022).
But Iger maintains that the company is on the right side of history, and the numbers agree. Despite a slight dip in Disney+ streaming revenue, the Disney Parks are doing better than ever. Crowds might be avoiding Walt Disney World Resort, but Disneyland Resort, Tokyo Disney Resort, and Shanghai Disneyland are making up for it.
Still, a self-proclaimed prophet believes that the Christian God is signaling the end of The Walt Disney Company. In a viral Facebook post, Florida resident Jenny Weaver predicted the downfall of the company behind Mickey Mouse.
“Yesterday I woke up and I heard loudly ‘Disney your days are numbered… the giant will fall,’” Weaver wrote. “I turned to my Husband said I just heard this so loud and clear and it was from the moment I opened my eyes.. I wasn’t gonna say anything but tonight I felt lead.”
The post amassed hundreds of shares and supportive comments.
“Disney as a whole is just disgusting. I don’t even think our minds can even comprehend how foul they are,” said Tiffany Michelle. “I pray they go down. It’s needed.”
“Fantastic about time,” Shirely Coker agreed. “God shut it down in Jesus name.”
“God gave me a dream in June about Disney!!” April Mack echoed. “I saw myself walking through each ride seeing all of the witchcraft and occult activities going on there. I saw purple smoke as I went around the place and I remember asking the Lord what should I do/pray concerning them. Now I know.”
It’s important to note that there’s no evidence to back up these social media claims. Financial reports indicate that The Walt Disney Company is on the upswing and tracking to make more money than ever.
Will one of the largest corporations in the world fall? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.