Disney “Will Fall,” Self-Proclaimed Prophet Claims in Viral Social Media Post

Is it the end of The Walt Disney Company? CEO Bob Iger boasts that the House of Mouse is doing better than ever. But a self-proclaimed Facebook prophet and her followers believe the “woke” corporation is doomed.

Conservatives turned against the company in droves when former CEO Bob Chapek stood up against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s Parental Rights in Education Act, known popularly as the “Don’t Say Gay” law. They took issue with LGBTQIA+ representation in films such as Strange World (2022) and Lightyear (2022).

But Iger maintains that the company is on the right side of history, and the numbers agree. Despite a slight dip in Disney+ streaming revenue, the Disney Parks are doing better than ever. Crowds might be avoiding Walt Disney World Resort, but Disneyland Resort, Tokyo Disney Resort, and Shanghai Disneyland are making up for it.

Still, a self-proclaimed prophet believes that the Christian God is signaling the end of The Walt Disney Company. In a viral Facebook post, Florida resident Jenny Weaver predicted the downfall of the company behind Mickey Mouse.

“Yesterday I woke up and I heard loudly ‘Disney your days are numbered… the giant will fall,’” Weaver wrote. “I turned to my Husband said I just heard this so loud and clear and it was from the moment I opened my eyes.. I wasn’t gonna say anything but tonight I felt lead.”

The post amassed hundreds of shares and supportive comments.