Chaos Hits Epic Universe as Rides Break Down and Guests Demand Refunds

Just days before its grand opening, Universal Orlando Resort’s Epic Universe is making headlines—but not for the reasons it hoped. On May 15, 2025, the theme park encountered extensive ride outages that disrupted operations and left many guests demanding their money back.

The highly anticipated new addition to Universal’s resort complex has been in its preview phase ahead of the official launch on May 22. But what was meant to be a celebratory lead-up has instead been marred by operational setbacks, sparking concerns about whether the park is ready for primetime.

Attractions like “Stardust Racers” and “Curse of the Werewolf”—both considered major draws—were among the rides that experienced sustained downtime.

A Less Than Perfect Day

A now-viral TikTok video showed the aftermath of the situation, with long lines forming at Guest Services as frustrated parkgoers tried to secure refunds or other forms of compensation. The footage paints a stark picture: dozens of visitors waiting under the Florida sun, many visibly upset over a day that fell short of expectations.

The park’s debut has been years in the making, featuring ambitious new lands like Super Nintendo World and a new land based on The Wizarding World of Harry Potter. It’s been positioned as a game-changer not just for Universal, but for the Central Florida theme park scene as a whole. However, the recent hiccups have brought that excitement into question, at least temporarily.

@wizardshopper 5/15/2025 *Ministry of magic and churse of the werewolf planned closures *minecart madness closed all day with no prior announcement *stardust down for half the day because of filming *Hiccups consistently down with 2 hour waits *Meet toothless down half the day *lots of untrainable dragon show times cancelled. I got a comp ticket that can be used after 9/1 #epicuniverse #universalorlando #universalstudios ♬ original sound – WizardShopper

Will Universal Speak Out?

Despite growing questions about its readiness, Universal has yet to issue an official statement addressing the closures. The silence has only added to the speculation and criticism as the May 22 opening date draws closer.

As guests continue to share their experiences online, and with anticipation still high for the park’s unique offerings, many are watching to see how Universal will manage expectations in the days ahead. For now, those planning to visit Epic Universe are being advised to monitor operational updates and check for ride availability before arriving at the park.