Visitors to Disney World Face New Health Risk Following Hurricane Milton’s Destruction

The Health Department has issued a new health advisory for Orange County, Central Florida, following Hurricane Milton’s devastation.

The advisory comes just a week after Hurricane Milton swept through the state and two weeks after Hurricane Helene caused significant damage. The Health Department is urging residents and tourists alike to take precautions to prevent the spread of West Nile Virus, which has been confirmed in the area.

Click Orlando reports, “A case of West Nile Virus was confirmed in Orange County, and officials are warning residents to watch out for mosquitoes and help eliminate breeding sites at their homes.”

The virus is believed to have been transmitted through a mosquito bite, leading officials to stress the importance of eliminating stagnant water around homes, where mosquitoes often breed. The aftermath of Hurricane Milton left widespread flooding, creating ideal conditions for mosquitoes to multiply.

The report further explains that heavy rainfall has filled containers like buckets, planters, and bird feeders, all of which could serve as breeding grounds.

The Health Department advises that individuals be vigilant when dealing with small bodies of standing water, wear mosquito repellent, and cover exposed skin to reduce the risk of bites.

Florida Health provides a stark warning about the symptoms of the West Nile Virus, noting that it can cause headaches, fever, pain, and fatigue. In severe cases, the virus can become neuroinvasive, which could result in meningitis, encephalitis, or even permanent neurological damage, paralysis, coma, or death.

This advisory is particularly concerning as Orange County is home to nearly 1.5 million residents and includes some of the nation’s top tourist destinations like Walt Disney World Resort. However, Disney guests may have little to worry about when it comes to mosquitoes.

The resort has long been known for its near mosquito-free environment, seemingly achieved through innovative water management. By ensuring that water is constantly moving and that areas prone to standing water are minimized, Disney has effectively reduced mosquito breeding opportunities.

That said, there is always a chance of mosquito-related incidents–or other virus outbreaks–at the resort, and guests traveling around the Sunshine State while visiting the parks should err on the side of caution.

Related: Disney Cracks Down on Snack Purchases with New Limits on Unhealthy Food

The warning comes after Florida faced back-to-back natural disasters, with Hurricane Milton reaching Category 5 status before hitting the state. The hurricane prompted closures across major theme parks, including Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort.

Disney shut its gates from Wednesday afternoon through Friday morning, as guests were encouraged to stay within their resort hotels for safety.

As the community works to recover from these storms, taking the necessary precautions against mosquito-borne diseases is critical.

How are you planning to protect yourself in light of this health advisory? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!