Deadly Virus Sparks Curfew Fears at Disney World: Mosquito-Borne Disease Spreads

After the pandemic, it was made clear that while Walt Disney World Resort may be the most magical place on earth, it certainly is not unstoppable.

When COVID-19 shut down the world, it also took the Disney Parks down with it with ease. All Disney theme parks globally shuttered their gates, and stayed that way for quite some time. When the parks reopened, they did not do so at the same time, and some stayed close for far longer than others.

Walt Disney World Resort reopened first with a lot of changes after a few months, but Disneyland, on the other hand, was shuttered for more than one year.

When Disney World reopened, the pandemic took a major toll, forcing guests to wear masks at all times, removing character meet and greets, limiting guest capacity, and more. Even today, some aspects of those COVID-19 changes still linger, such as the Disney Park Pass system, with reservations still necessary for certain guests.

Since then, other possible shutdown scares have occurred.

For example, there has been a recent measles outbreak in Florida, specifically in Orlando.

Recent measles outbreaks in the United States have been traced back to travel to Florida, according to federal and state investigators. The Florida Department of Health has identified potential connections between cases in Indiana, Louisiana, and Ohio and visits to the state.

While the specific details of these cases remain unclear, it is evident that Florida has played a role in the spread of measles within the United States. The Orlando Sentinel reported on measles cases treated at local emergency rooms, involving both adults and children.

The Florida Department of Health emphasizes that the state is not the sole epicenter of the measles outbreaks, as cases have also been reported in other states. However, the connection between Florida travel and multiple measles cases raises concerns about the potential for further spread.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continues to recommend vaccination as the most effective way to prevent measles. The MMR vaccine, which protects against measles, mumps, and rubella, is highly effective and has been instrumental in eliminating measles from the United States.

While the recent uptick in cases is concerning, experts believe that the widespread vaccination rates in the U.S. will prevent a large-scale outbreak. However, the CDC warns that gaps in immunity and the risk of imported cases from other countries pose an ongoing threat.

Additionally, there seems to be a spread of monkeypox as well, according to the World Health Organization.

Prognostic Chats shared, “Monkeypox has been declared a ‘Public health emergency of international concern’ by @WHO If declared a pandemic, we will have a twindemic along with #Covid. Hopefully, that doesn’t occur. Regardless, monkeypox is spreading & here’s what you need to know.”

Now, there is another threat with a very high death rate, and it could possibly make its way to Florida.

CBS has reported that there is a mosquito threat in Massachusetts that is set to spread: “Massachusetts health officials are advising residents to stay indoors and imposing a 6 p.m. curfew on outdoor activities until at least October after detecting a human case of eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) spread by mosquitoes.”

An 80-year-old man in Worcester County has contracted a mosquito-borne virus, according to a recent announcement by the state Department of Public Health (DPH). Officials have not provided specific details about the man’s location, how he was exposed to the virus, or his current condition.

This virus is known to cause severe illness and carries a 30 percent fatality rate. In 2019, twelve Massachusetts residents were infected with Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE), six of whom died. In 2020, one out of the five individuals who contracted the virus also lost their lives.

Four towns – Douglas, Sutton, Webster, and Oxford – have been classified as “critical” risk areas.

Local officials have implemented precautionary measures, including a 6 p.m. curfew on outdoor activities in Oxford, to minimize the risk of exposure. While residents have expressed concerns about the impact of the curfew on school events, health experts emphasize the elevated risk during evening hours.

EEE symptoms include fever, headache, vomiting, diarrhea, seizures, behavioral changes, and drowsiness. Unfortunately, there are no vaccines or treatments available for the disease.

In addition to the four towns at critical risk, six others – Uxbridge, Northbridge, Carver, Dudley, Middleborough, and Plymouth – are considered “high risk.” Twenty-three additional towns fall into the moderate-risk category.

The elevated risk of EEE underscores the importance of taking precautions to prevent mosquito bites, such as wearing long sleeves and pants, using insect repellent, and avoiding outdoor activities during peak mosquito feeding times.

While the mosquitos have not migrated too far south, Walt Disney World Resort is located in Orlando, which is essentially swamp land and a breeding ground for mosquitos, which puts the theme park at a possible risk.

Luckily, Disney excels at keeping mosquitoes out of their theme parks despite Florida’s swampy environment, which is typically a mosquito haven. As you stroll through Magic Kingdom, you might notice that you’re not getting bitten at all.

Mosquitoes lay their eggs in standing, stagnant water, making the swampland a perfect breeding ground. To tackle this, Disney knew that eliminating standing water was crucial. As a result, they implemented drainage ditches throughout the park to remove water before it could pool and become stagnant.

Although it’s subtle and easy to miss unless you’re paying close attention, water inside the parks is always in motion.

Whether it’s at the base of the 50-foot waterfall at the former Splash Mountain, now Tiana’s Bayou Adventure in Frontierland, or in areas with fountains keeping the water churning, there are no stagnant water sources within the parks. This makes it nearly impossible for mosquitoes to lay their eggs.

That being said, with Eastern Equine Encephalitis having a 30% fatality rate, if the bug does come to Orlando, some of the same measures, such as curfews, may be implemented, even with the protective measures that Disney already takes with mosquitos.

